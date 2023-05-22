While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of May 2023.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Moss: Book II 4.89 (594) $30
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (12,603) $30
#3 Puzzling Places 4.87 (1,770) $15
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (10,195) $15
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,757) $25
#6 Swarm 4.82 (2,341) ↑ 3 $25
#7 COMPOUND 4.81 (473) $20
#8 PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds 4.81 (160) ↑ 3 $30
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (5,269) ↑ 3 $25
#10 Moss 4.8 (6,534) ↑ 3 $20
#11 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.8 (368) ↓ 1 $20
#12 Ragnarock 4.8 (1,277) ↑ 4 $25
#13 ARK and ADE 4.8 (139) ↑ 2 $10
#14 Cubism 4.79 (795) ↑ 3 $10
#15 Red Matter 2 4.79 (1,174) ↓ 1 $30
#16 Ancient Dungeon 4.79 (915) ↑ 2 $20
#17 Eye of the Temple 4.79 (144) New $20
#18 GOLF+ 4.79 (18,143) ↑ 4 $30
#19 Into the Radius 4.78 (4,134) $30
#20 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,508) ↑ 1 $30

Rank change & stats compared to April 2023

Dropouts:
Breachers, Vermillion, The Last Clockwinder

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

Continue on Page 2: Most Popular Paid Oculus Quest Apps »

1
2
3
4

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR