While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of February 2023.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (12,301) $30
#2 Moss: Book II 4.89 (524) $30
#3 Puzzling Places 4.88 (1,652) $15
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (9,610) $15
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.84 (2,637) $25
#6 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.82 (359) $20
#7 Swarm 4.82 (2,258) $25
#8 COMPOUND 4.81 (382) ↑ 3 $20
#9 Vermillion 4.81 (628) ↓ 1 $20
#10 Moss 4.8 (6,370) $20
#11 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (5,147) ↓ 2 $25
#12 Red Matter 2 4.8 (1,046) ↑ 1 $30
#13 Cubism 4.8 (779) ↑ 1 $10
#14 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,185) ↑ 3 $25
#15 Ancient Dungeon 4.79 (784) ↑ 1 $20
#16 PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds 4.79 (149) ↑ 7 $30
#17 The Last Clockwinder 4.78 (615) ↓ 5 $25
#18 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,308) ↑ 1 $30
#19 Into the Radius 4.78 (3,270) ↑ 1 $30
#20 YUKI 4.77 (212) ↓ 2 $20

Rank change & stats compared to January 2023

Dropouts:
Arcaxer

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (+$5)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

