While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of October 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
|4.9 (305)
|New
|$20
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,572)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|Puzzling Places
|4.89 (1,329)
|↓ 2
|$15
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.87 (8,381)
|↓ 1
|$15
|#5
|Moss: Book II
|4.86 (303)
|↓ 1
|$40
|#6
|Arcaxer
|4.85 (110)
|New
|$25
|#7
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.85 (2,412)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#8
|Red Matter 2
|4.83 (715)
|↑ 2
|$30
|#9
|Swarm
|4.81 (2,162)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#10
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.81 (515)
|↓ 4
|$20
|#11
|Moss
|4.81 (6,101)
|↓ 2
|$30
|#12
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (4,914)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#13
|YUKI
|4.8 (204)
|≡
|$20
|#14
|Vermillion
|4.8 (467)
|↑ 2
|$20
|#15
|Cubism
|4.79 (748)
|↓ 1
|$10
|#16
|Into the Radius
|4.79 (1,668)
|↓ 9
|$30
|#17
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,043)
|↓ 5
|$25
|#18
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,918)
|↓ 3
|$30
|#19
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.77 (385)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#20
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.77 (10,005)
|↓ 1
|$10
Rank change & stats compared to September 2022
Dropouts:
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Cosmonious High
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $25 (−$5)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)