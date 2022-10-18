While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of October 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.9 (305) New $20
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,572) $30
#3 Puzzling Places 4.89 (1,329) ↓ 2 $15
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (8,381) ↓ 1 $15
#5 Moss: Book II 4.86 (303) ↓ 1 $40
#6 Arcaxer 4.85 (110) New $25
#7 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,412) ↓ 2 $25
#8 Red Matter 2 4.83 (715) ↑ 2 $30
#9 Swarm 4.81 (2,162) ↓ 1 $25
#10 Ancient Dungeon 4.81 (515) ↓ 4 $20
#11 Moss 4.81 (6,101) ↓ 2 $30
#12 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (4,914) ↓ 1 $25
#13 YUKI 4.8 (204) $20
#14 Vermillion 4.8 (467) ↑ 2 $20
#15 Cubism 4.79 (748) ↓ 1 $10
#16 Into the Radius 4.79 (1,668) ↓ 9 $30
#17 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,043) ↓ 5 $25
#18 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,918) ↓ 3 $30
#19 The Last Clockwinder 4.77 (385) ↓ 2 $25
#20 The Thrill of the Fight 4.77 (10,005) ↓ 1 $10

Rank change & stats compared to September 2022

Dropouts:
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Cosmonious High

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $25 (−$5)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

