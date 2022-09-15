While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of September 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Puzzling Places 4.89 (1,293) $15
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,496) $30
#3 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (8,120) $15
#4 Moss: Book II 4.86 (262) ↑ 1 $40
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.86 (2,338) ↓ 1 $25
#6 Ancient Dungeon 4.85 (393) New $20
#7 Into the Radius 4.83 (804) New $30
#8 Swarm 4.82 (2,145) ↓ 2 $25
#9 Moss 4.81 (6,063) ↓ 2 $30
#10 Red Matter 2 4.81 (562) New $30
#11 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (4,881) ↓ 2 $25
#12 Ragnarock 4.8 (1,021) ↓ 4 $25
#13 YUKI 4.8 (201) ↓ 3 $20
#14 Cubism 4.79 (737) ↓ 3 $10
#15 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,848) ↓ 3 $30
#16 Vermillion 4.77 (405) ↑ 4 $20
#17 The Last Clockwinder 4.77 (356) ↓ 4 $25
#18 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,685) ↓ 4 $30
#19 The Thrill of the Fight 4.77 (9,895) ↓ 4 $10
#20 Cosmonious High 4.75 (465) ↓ 4 $30

Rank change & stats compared to August 2022

Dropouts:
In Death: Unchained, GORN, Yupitergrad

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $24 (+$1)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

