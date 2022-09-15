While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of September 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|Puzzling Places
|4.89 (1,293)
|≡
|$15
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,496)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.87 (8,120)
|≡
|$15
|#4
|Moss: Book II
|4.86 (262)
|↑ 1
|$40
|#5
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.86 (2,338)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#6
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.85 (393)
|New
|$20
|#7
|Into the Radius
|4.83 (804)
|New
|$30
|#8
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,145)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#9
|Moss
|4.81 (6,063)
|↓ 2
|$30
|#10
|Red Matter 2
|4.81 (562)
|New
|$30
|#11
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (4,881)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#12
|Ragnarock
|4.8 (1,021)
|↓ 4
|$25
|#13
|YUKI
|4.8 (201)
|↓ 3
|$20
|#14
|Cubism
|4.79 (737)
|↓ 3
|$10
|#15
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,848)
|↓ 3
|$30
|#16
|Vermillion
|4.77 (405)
|↑ 4
|$20
|#17
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.77 (356)
|↓ 4
|$25
|#18
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (10,685)
|↓ 4
|$30
|#19
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.77 (9,895)
|↓ 4
|$10
|#20
|Cosmonious High
|4.75 (465)
|↓ 4
|$30
Rank change & stats compared to August 2022
Dropouts:
In Death: Unchained, GORN, Yupitergrad
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $24 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)