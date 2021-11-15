While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Quest games and apps as of November 2021.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Quest Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|Puzzling Places
|4.93 (583)
|≡
|$15
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (8,208)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.88 (1,202)
|≡
|$25
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (4,017)
|≡
|$15
|#5
|Ragnarock
|4.84 (229)
|New
|$25
|#6
|Swarm
|4.82 (1,295)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#7
|Moss
|4.82 (5,056)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#8
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (3,900)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#9
|Cubism
|4.81 (507)
|↓ 1
|$10
|#10
|Pistol Whip
|4.77 (7,550)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#11
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (6,399)
|↑ 2
|$30
|#12
|ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos
|4.74 (917)
|↑ 2
|$40
|#13
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.74 (1,796)
|↑ 3
|$30
|#14
|Yupitergrad
|4.73 (428)
|↑ 3
|$15
|#15
|Job Simulator
|4.72 (8,409)
|↑ 5
|$20
|#16
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.72 (13,941)
|↑ 3
|$25
|#17
|Vacation Simulator
|4.7 (2,476)
|↑ 4
|$30
|#18
|Until You Fall
|4.7 (1,461)
|↑ 5
|$25
|#19
|Pixel Ripped 1995
|4.7 (881)
|↑ 6
|$20
|#20
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|4.7 (1,180)
|↑ 2
|$20
Rank change & stats compared to October 2021
Dropouts:
YUKI, The Thrill of the Fight, GORN, In Death: Unchained, Racket: Nx
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $24 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.3 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)