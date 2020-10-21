While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Quest games and apps as of October 2020.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Quest Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (2,902)
|≡
|$30
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.86 (3,696)
|≡
|$30
|Moss
|4.84 (3,332)
|≡
|$30
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.84 (287)
|New
|$15
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.82 (3,314)
|↑ 1
|$10
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (2,378)
|↑ 2
|$25
|In Death: Unchained
|4.79 (899)
|↓ 3
|$30
|Until You Fall
|4.78 (408)
|New
|$25
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|4.78 (486)
|↑ 1
|$20
|Blaston
|4.78 (273)
|New
|$10
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.77 (8,691)
|↓ 2
|$25
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.77 (758)
|↓ 7
|$30
|Pistol Whip
|4.77 (4,843)
|↓ 2
|$25
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|4.75 (1,763)
|New
|$40
|Job Simulator
|4.75 (5,060)
|↓ 2
|$20
|Racket: Nx
|4.74 (1,129)
|↓ 4
|$20
|Shooty Skies Overdrive
|4.72 (156)
|↓ 10
|$10
|Vacation Simulator
|4.72 (1,420)
|↓ 2
|$30
|Kingspray Graffiti
|4.72 (1,039)
|↓ 5
|$15
|Pixel Ripped 1995
|4.71 (649)
|↓ 5
|$20
Rank Change & Stats Compared to August 2020
Dropouts
Lies Beneath, Space Pirate Trainer, Beat Saber, Real VR Fishing
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.3 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $19 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)