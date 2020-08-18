While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Quest games and apps as of August 2020.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Quest Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (2,526)
|≡
|$30
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.87 (3,195)
|New
|$30
|Moss
|4.84 (3,188)
|↓ 1
|$30
|In Death: Unchained
|4.84 (551)
|New
|$30
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.84 (611)
|↓ 2
|$30
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.82 (3,097)
|↓ 2
|$10
|Shooty Skies Overdrive
|4.82 (121)
|New
|$10
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (2,235)
|↓ 3
|$25
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.78 (8,211)
|↓ 3
|$25
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|4.78 (403)
|≡
|$20
|Pistol Whip
|4.77 (4,494)
|↓ 4
|$25
|Racket: Nx
|4.75 (1,077)
|↓ 3
|$20
|Job Simulator
|4.74 (4,659)
|↓ 2
|$20
|Kingspray Graffiti
|4.74 (990)
|↓ 6
|$15
|Pixel Ripped 1995
|4.72 (567)
|↓ 3
|$20
|Vacation Simulator
|4.71 (1,197)
|↓ 3
|$30
|Lies Beneath
|4.7 (887)
|↓ 3
|$30
|Space Pirate Trainer
|4.69 (2,185)
|↓ 2
|$15
|Beat Saber
|4.69 (25,052)
|↓ 1
|$30
|Real VR Fishing
|4.69 (1,176)
|↓ 5
|$20
Rank Change & Stats Compared to July 2020
Dropouts
Red Matter, A Fisherman’s Tale, Titans of Space Plus
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.3 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $19 (–$1)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)