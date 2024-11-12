bHaptics, the South Korea-based VR haptics creator, announced it’s launching a refreshed lineup of its most popular haptics hardware, which are said to support over 270 titles across Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets.

The company today announced pre-orders for three new accessories: TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air and TactSleeve. It’s not

Pre-orders for all three are set to launch today, November 12th, and go until November 26th.

TactSuit Pro – $499

TactSuit Pro | Image courtesy bHaptics

TactSuit Pro is the company’s new flagship haptic vest, priced at $499. bHaptics says the device’s standout feature is the edition of a new breast-mounted Controller Wheel, which allows users to precisely adjust the intensity of haptic sensations during use, and keep an eye on the vest’s haptic status with a ring LED.

In comparison to the previous bhaptics TactSuit X40, which launched at $499 in 2020, the new TactSuit Pro technically features fewer haptic motors, reducing the count from 40 motors to 32, as the name implies.

Like its previous vests though, out of the box you’ll find expandable straps, which bHaptics says will ensure “a comfortable fit for users of all body types,” and a single black-themed colorway.

TactSuit Air – $249

TactSuit Air (Ash colorway) | Image courtesy bHaptics

TactSuit Air cuts down on the price, meanwhile cutting down on the number of haptic motors in comparison to TactSuit Pro. It does however delivering the same number of haptic motors as its previous TactSuit X16, and is notably cheaper than its predecessor, which launched in 2020 for $330.

Like TactSuit X16, bHaptics is offering two colorways: Onyx and Ash, both of which carry the same $249 price tag.

TactSleeve – $199

TactSleeve | Image courtesy bHaptics

bHaptics is also launching a new version of their popular arm-based haptic device, called TactSleeve, which is priced at $199. Tactosy for Arms, which the company released in 2019 for $250, featured six haptic motors per-arm, while the new TactSleeve features three per-arm.

The company says however the motors have been optimized to deliver powerful haptic feedback while also being over 40% lighter than previous model, letting you feel things like kick-back from weapons, and better experience environmental noise such as rumbles and music.

You can pre-order all of the above devices from today until November 26th, direct from bHaptics. There’s also a bundle available which includes both TactSuit Pro and TactSleeve, priced at $600, representing a $100 savings.

Note: While not all VR games are officially supported across TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air, and TactSleeve—they do however support all previous titles available to bHaptics main slate of haptic vests, which now boasts a list of over 270 titles across Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets. Check out game compatibility here.

Category TactSuit Pro TactSuit Air TactSleeve
Haptic Points 32 16 3
Motors ERM Motors ERM Motors ERM Motors
Playtime 13.5 Hrs* 12 Hrs* 10 Hrs*
*measured when all feedback points operate at max intensity for 1 sec every 10 sec *measured when all feedback points operate at max intensity for 1 sec every 10 sec
*measured when all feedback points operate at max intensity for 1 sec every 5 sec
Size Details
Body Circumference 26 – 50 in. (66 – 127 cm) 24 – 50 in. (61 – 127 cm) Free
Length Adjustable with shoulder snap buttons – Closed 22 in. (56 cm), Open 23.5 in. (60 cm) 21.5 in. (55 cm)
Wireless Frequency 2.402 – 2.480 GHz (Bluetooth LE) 2.402 – 2.480 GHz (Bluetooth LE)
2.402 – 2.480 GHz (Bluetooth LE)
Connection Bluetooth Low Energy Bluetooth Low Energy
Bluetooth Low Energy
Audio 3.5 mm Audio Jack, and USB 3.5 mm Audio Jack, and USB
Charging Time 5 Hrs 2.5 Hrs 1.5 Hrs
Power Input 5V/2A (max) 5V/2A (max) 5V/1A (max)
Battery Li-ion rechargeable battery Li-ion rechargeable battery
Li-ion rechargeable battery
3.6 V, 9,800 mAh, 35.574 Wh 3.63 V, 4,900 mAh, 17.787 Wh
3.7V, 1,500 mAh, 5.55 Wh
Native Headset Support Meta Quest 3, 3s, Pro and 2 – Wired Audio-to-Haptics Meta Quest 3, 3s, Pro and 2 – Wired Audio-to-Haptics
Meta Quest 3, 3s, Pro and 2
Wired Audio-to-Haptics Wired Audio-to-Haptics
Steam VR Native / Mod support & Wireless Audio-to-Haptics Steam VR Native / Mod support & Wireless Audio-to-Haptics
PSVR 2, Wired Audio-to-Haptics PSVR 2, Wired Audio-to-Haptics PSVR 2
Purported Support for “All” Consumer Headsets, including Pico 4, Pico Neo 3, HTC VIVE XR Elite, HTC VIVE Focus 3 Purported Support for “All” Consumer Headsets, including Pico 4, Pico Neo 3, HTC VIVE XR Elite, HTC VIVE Focus 3
Purported Support for “All” Consumer Headsets, including Pico 4, Pico Neo 3, HTC VIVE XR Elite, HTC VIVE Focus 3
Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Mateusz Jakubczyk

    Meh, this Pro is not for me, I'll stick with my Tactsuit X40, it's still better :P

  • So many spelling and grammatical errors in this article, you guys might want to double read this one. Sorry Scott.

  • XRC

    Surprised they are using eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motors to generate their haptics and not linear resonant actuators (LRA) or piezoelectric benders.