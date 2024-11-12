bHaptics, the South Korea-based VR haptics creator, announced it’s launching a refreshed lineup of its most popular haptics hardware, which are said to support over 270 titles across Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets.

The company today announced pre-orders for three new accessories: TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air and TactSleeve. It’s not

Pre-orders for all three are set to launch today, November 12th, and go until November 26th.

TactSuit Pro – $499

TactSuit Pro is the company’s new flagship haptic vest, priced at $499. bHaptics says the device’s standout feature is the edition of a new breast-mounted Controller Wheel, which allows users to precisely adjust the intensity of haptic sensations during use, and keep an eye on the vest’s haptic status with a ring LED.

In comparison to the previous bhaptics TactSuit X40, which launched at $499 in 2020, the new TactSuit Pro technically features fewer haptic motors, reducing the count from 40 motors to 32, as the name implies.

Like its previous vests though, out of the box you’ll find expandable straps, which bHaptics says will ensure “a comfortable fit for users of all body types,” and a single black-themed colorway.

TactSuit Air – $249

TactSuit Air cuts down on the price, meanwhile cutting down on the number of haptic motors in comparison to TactSuit Pro. It does however delivering the same number of haptic motors as its previous TactSuit X16, and is notably cheaper than its predecessor, which launched in 2020 for $330.

Like TactSuit X16, bHaptics is offering two colorways: Onyx and Ash, both of which carry the same $249 price tag.

TactSleeve – $199

bHaptics is also launching a new version of their popular arm-based haptic device, called TactSleeve, which is priced at $199. Tactosy for Arms, which the company released in 2019 for $250, featured six haptic motors per-arm, while the new TactSleeve features three per-arm.

The company says however the motors have been optimized to deliver powerful haptic feedback while also being over 40% lighter than previous model, letting you feel things like kick-back from weapons, and better experience environmental noise such as rumbles and music.

You can pre-order all of the above devices from today until November 26th, direct from bHaptics. There’s also a bundle available which includes both TactSuit Pro and TactSleeve, priced at $600, representing a $100 savings.

Note: While not all VR games are officially supported across TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air, and TactSleeve—they do however support all previous titles available to bHaptics main slate of haptic vests, which now boasts a list of over 270 titles across Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets. Check out game compatibility here.