‘Bizarre Barber’ is a Surreal VR Game About Cutting Hair in a Post-apocalyptic Subway

Brooklyn-based studio Synesthetic Echo is nearly ready to release a charmingly weird new title that tasks you with snipping away at mutant mops tops in an otherworldly subway platform.

Called Bizarre Barber, the hair-styling game is set to release on Steam and Viveport on February 26th, 2020, which includes support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index.

In case the trailer hasn’t sufficiently piqued your interest, here’s the setup:

Bizarre Barber is a fast-paced, accessible action game for the Rift Platform set in a surreal world where you play as an alien barber providing stylish haircuts for eccentric clientele. Instead of a comfy adjustable chair you’d see in most barber shops, all of your clients move chaotically through the world unable to sit still even for a second. Players will make perfect cuts, dodge dangerous obstacles, catch speed boosts and power-ups, and even earn money to unlock new tools and new worlds.

1 of 5

The game is said to include seven unique worlds, 13 levels, several types of boosters such as sword-hands, leaderboards, boss fights, and its own interactive soundtrack. Bizarre Barber also boasts no artificial locomotion and both sitting and standing modes, something the studio says will appeal to both new and veteran VR users.

The development of Bizarre Barber was supported by the 2018 Oculus Launchpad program and NYU Game Center Incubator.