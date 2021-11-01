‘Blade & Sorcery: Nomad’ Coming Exclusively to Quest 2 November 4th

Scott Hayden
A sperate, standalone version of the PC VR combat sandbox Blade & Sorcery is going to bring its physics-based carnage to Quest 2 on November 4th.

Blade & Sorcery is widely regarded as the premier combat sandbox for SteamVR headsets, letting players take on hordes of realistic combat dummies with a variety of medieval weaponry, such as swords, daggers, axes, maces, and more.

Called Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, the Quest 2 version of the game will have “almost all of the features and content of the PCVR game version U10 Dungeons Update,” developing studio Warpfrog say.

The PC VR’s U10 Dungeon update arrived in late October, expanding beyond the game’s sandbox roots and introducing a more linear experience with procedurally generated dungeons for players to crawl and fight through. Take a look at U10 in action below:

The studio says it’s trying to make Blade & Sorcery: Nomad “as close to the PCVR version as humanly possible,” arriving with “just about everything the PCVR game has.” Like the PC VR title, the Quest 2 version will allow for third-party mods so you can do things like fight with your favorite weapons, such as lightsabers, modern military weapons, and create extra opportunities for blood and gore.

As a Quest 2 exclusive, it won’t be coming to the original Quest though. When asked, Warpfrog says this about original Quest support:

“No, I’m sorry, but it will not. I know I kept saying we would look into it, and we did. Ultimately we realized that making the game work for the original Quest would limit the full Blade & Sorcery experience, which is why we chose to focus our efforts on optimizing Blade & Sorcery for the Quest 2.”

Warpfrog says the reason for creating the version specifically for Quest 2 was based around the decision to not intentionally reduce the PC VR version’s quality in order to force Blade & Sorcery to work on the standalone headset.

“Similarly, we wanted to distinguish they are separate titles so that we can reserve the right to steam ahead with PCVR development without restriction,” says Warpfrog. “If they were the same title, then the PCVR version would be limited in scope by the Quest 2 capabilities, and we didn’t want that. Instead, we prefer to make exactly the PCVR game we want to, and then optimize things for Nomad and/or omit anything that is not yet possible for the Quest 2 tech-wise.”

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad is landing exclusively on Quest 2 on November 4th, priced at $20.

Update (4:30 PM ET): Further explanation was provided above to define B&S Nomad as a Quest 2 exclusive (read: not original Quest).

 

  • Anon

    Screw Quest exclusives. We shouldn’t be celebrating this. At least LE2 can be played on any Steamvr or Oculus headset.

    • asdfas

      its not really an exclusive, its a version thats as close to the real version as possible with simpler aspects to make it work on the quest, while keeping it separate so it doesnt have to bring the full version down with it.

    • Arturs Gerskovics

      it is a skimmed down pcvr version

    • MeowMix

      It’s slimmed down Quest2 port, what exclusive ?

  • MeowMix

    Will this game be Crossbuy on the Oculus store ? I don’t own the game on PC, but if I buy the Quest2 version, it’d be nice to also see the full experience on the PC.

  • VRFriend

    Damn exclusives. Such a bs and hostile approach.

    • MeowMix

      It’s a slimmed down port of the PCVR version; I’m not sure why they say ‘exclusive’, maybe to signal its not coming to the Quest1

      • benz145

        That’s correct. Quest 2 but not Quest 1.

    • ViRGiN

      I will agree the moment Alyx is sold outside Steam.