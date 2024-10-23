VR’s Favorite Combat Sandbox is Bringing Long-awaited Campaign to Quest Next Week, Trailer Here

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, the physics-based combat sandbox for Quest, has essentially been the little brother to the PC VR game ever since it released in 2021. With the addition of the game’s long-awaited ‘Crystal Hunt’ campaign on Quest next week, that’s set to change.

Warpfrog announced that Quest users can expect Blade & Sorcery: Nomad’s ‘The End Update’ on October 28th, which the studio calls the game’s “final major update.”

Crystal Hunt marks a clear departure from Nomad’s sandbox-focused arenas, serving up a campaign with full narrative, progression upgrade system, and a ton of linked maps to battle through, explore and loot for crystals. Essentially, this puts Nomad at 1:1 with the PC VR game in terms of content parity.

“To no surprise, the biggest challenge for the update has been performance,” the studio says in a news update. “The new environments coming to the update are quite simply massive. You will be surprised when you see. The Quest 2 is the headset that struggles the most as expected, but it is the baseline for optimization. The good news about this is that the Quest 3 is therefore performing well thanks to that optimization.”

The update is coming to Nomad for free—provided you already own the game before October 28th. After that date, Nomad will see a price bump from its original $20 to $30 to reflect the newly added content. In the meantime, you can nab it on the Horizon Store here.

