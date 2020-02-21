Boneworks (2019), the VR shooter-adventure from Stress Level Zero, is now live on the Oculus Store for Rift, although arguably more fascinating is the studio’s intention to bring its physics-based system built for Boneworks to the modest Oculus Quest.

The studio says in an Oculus blog post that they’re “working on bringing ​Boneworks​’ mechanics and core systems to Oculus Quest in an all-new project that we will have more to show from as the year goes on.”

There’s no more info to go on for now, although creating an entirely physics-based game for Quest is sure to present its own challenges; Boneworks is CPU dependent for its physics system on PC VR, so its unclear whether Quest’s modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will be up to the task. Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see just what Stress Level Zero needs to lop off in order to deliver its ‘mechanics and core systems’ for the new game.

In case you haven’t heard of Boneworks, the physics-based shooter-adventure has celebrated its fair share of success, what with its $3 million in estimated revenue earned within the first week since launch.

Here’s a summary from our full review if you’re just learning about it now that although may deflate some sails, pretty much sums up what we think of the game:

Boneworks offers up a rich sandbox of physics-driven gameplay which can be magical when it works right and frustrating (or downright uncomfortable) when it doesn’t. Detailed weapon interactions and enjoyable slow-motion shooting aside, combat is largely devoid of challenge and interesting enemies—the player, it seems, is expected to do the heavy lifting of embellishing the combat with their own sense of fun. Puzzles don’t establish overarching concepts and instead come off as singular moments despite being part of a linear story mode. The totality of the game lacks effective pacing as it bounces back and forth from puzzle to combat with little sense of synergy and no apparent climax. For those that are compelled by Boneworks’ combat, the Arena and Sandbox modes offer up a great opportunity for extended gameplay, though we would have liked to see an emphasis on user-generated levels so that the community might flesh out concepts that didn’t hit their stride in the campaign.

Most recently the studio pushed an update to refine its checkpoint system however, one of the biggest gripes with players after its initial December 10th, 2019 launch. The update also includes some quality of life updates such as climbing and sandbox improvements.

