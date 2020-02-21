Boneworks (2019), the VR shooter-adventure from Stress Level Zero, is now live on the Oculus Store for Rift, although arguably more fascinating is the studio’s intention to bring its physics-based system built for Boneworks to the modest Oculus Quest.

The studio says in an Oculus blog post that they’re “working on bringing ​Boneworks​’ mechanics and core systems to Oculus Quest in an all-new project that we will have more to show from as the year goes on.”

There’s no more info to go on for now, although creating an entirely physics-based game for Quest is sure to present its own challenges; Boneworks is CPU dependent for its physics system on PC VR, so its unclear whether Quest’s modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will be up to the task. Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see just what Stress Level Zero needs to lop off in order to deliver its ‘mechanics and core systems’ for the new game.

In case you haven’t heard of Boneworks, the physics-based shooter-adventure has celebrated its fair share of success, what with its $3 million in estimated revenue earned within the first week since launch.

Here’s a summary from our full review if you’re just learning about it now that although may deflate some sails, pretty much sums up what we think of the game:

Boneworks offers up a rich sandbox of physics-driven gameplay which can be magical when it works right and frustrating (or downright uncomfortable) when it doesn’t. Detailed weapon interactions and enjoyable slow-motion shooting aside, combat is largely devoid of challenge and interesting enemies—the player, it seems, is expected to do the heavy lifting of embellishing the combat with their own sense of fun. Puzzles don’t establish overarching concepts and instead come off as singular moments despite being part of a linear story mode. The totality of the game lacks effective pacing as it bounces back and forth from puzzle to combat with little sense of synergy and no apparent climax. For those that are compelled by Boneworks’ combat, the Arena and Sandbox modes offer up a great opportunity for extended gameplay, though we would have liked to see an emphasis on user-generated levels so that the community might flesh out concepts that didn’t hit their stride in the campaign.

Most recently the studio pushed an update to refine its checkpoint system however, one of the biggest gripes with players after its initial December 10th, 2019 launch. The update also includes some quality of life updates such as climbing and sandbox improvements.

Make sure to check out our full review of Boneworks to learn more about what makes this physics-based game tick, and why we gave it a [6/10], something we consider on our linear rating scale as ‘good’.

  • DanDei

    Disappointing to hear that they are going to put the better part of this year into downgrading their stunning tech for inferior hardware instead of pushing it further with an all new PC title. I guess Oculus paid them handsomely.

    • Alextended

      Their tech is nothing special. Hopefully this game, being less reliant on ‘fancy’ tech will actually have some good content unlike the original release to make up for it and maybe we’ll get that content on PC at some point as well since most gamers don’t care for that stuff and enjoy good gameplay more than anything, which is why all the games that can run fine on Quest are still great on PC, from Pistol Whip to Journey of the Gods.

      Quest pushes a ton of VR software. Pistol Whip has 3k user reviews for Quest, like 1k or so on Steam and half that for Rift being of the few games that actually launched near simultaneously on all platforms and with some degree of hype. It’s clear any VR dev not putting out Quest games is leaving precious money on the table given unless you’re one of the runaway hits every VR user ever gets like Bear Saber sales can be pretty low, hence all the unfinished early access stuff that don’t get enough support to either get finished, or get finished in a timely fashion.

      It’s understandable when the game can’t be downgraded enough for its specs like say, Stormland of course, and it’s great to have those high end PC centric games too, but most other games are ported just fine with some creative thinking.

  • Alextended
  • a247slacker

    cant wait to pick this up when its ready for quest, sold my Rift S for another quest and it was the best money spent, playing multiplayer games with friends on Quest is great fun and well worth having 2 of them. but it would be nice to be able to share games rather then having to purchase them 2 times hope they work on this at Oculus!