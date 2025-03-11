‘Breachers’ Studio’s Next Game is a ‘Battlefield’-like VR Shooter with 32-Player Matches

Triangle Factory, the studio behind team shooter Breachers, today revealed its next VR game: Forefront, a multiplayer shooter inspired by the Battlefield series.

The game, which supports up to 32 players, will offer vehicles of all types, including land, air and sea, letting you traverse large-scale maps for the sort of large, dynamic encounters you rarely see in VR. The studio also promises an arsenal of new weapons, vehicles, gadgets, and player classes.

Here’s how Triangle Factory describes the game:

In Forefront (set in 2035), Orpiment Renewable Energy (O.R.E.) has discovered a way to generate nearly infinite clean energy using a rare mineral, Red Orpiment. As O.R.E. expands its global mining operations, it forms its own military force to protect its interests. Players engage in battles between O.R.E.’s mercenaries and local armies and governments fighting for control of the valuable resource.

“With Hyper Dash and Breachers we wanted to bring our inspiration and childhood experience of playing multiplayer shooters to VR. We are continuing this trend with Forefront focusing on bringing a very high quality VR experience and translating what made those experiences fun on traditional platforms,” said Timothy Vanherberghen, Chief Executive Officer of Triangle Factory.

Forefront is slated to launch in early access at the end of 2025 across Quest 2 and up, SteamVR, and Pico headsets. You can wishlist it now on the Horizon Store and Steam.

The studio says it will run playtests leading up to its early access launch, which will be announced on the game’s website. You can also learn more by joining the game’s Discord (invite link).