Capcom Has “No Plans” for a VR Mode in ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

By
Scott Hayden
-
19

Don’t get your hopes up for a VR adaptation of Resident Evil Requiem, the next survival horror from Capcom. The studio says it currently has “no plans” on the subject.

The News

As mentioned in a Q&A with the game’s producer Masato Kumazawa (Minimap, via Reddit), Resident Evil Requiem isn’t aiming to release on VR headsets like it has with earlier entries in the series.

“At this time, there are no plans to bring any parts of Resident Evil Requiem to VR platforms,” Kumazawa said. “However, the game can be played in a first-person perspective, allowing players to feel immersed in the experience. We also have not yet shown much of Leon’s gameplay yet, and we plan to share more details in the future.”

Resident Evil Requiem is expected to release on February 26th, 2026 across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows PCs.

My Take

Capcom’s successive Resident Evil VR modes seems to suggest a pattern. As PlayStation 5’s best-performing titles, all of which come with free VR modes, this is about the clearest picture we can get of the headset’s respective adoption rates, suggesting that VR player numbers on the platform have dropped significantly from PSVR 1 to PSVR 2:

  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017): original PSVR mode released concurrently with the game’s launch on PS4, attracting 1.25 million confirmed VR players. Never ported to PSVR 2.
  • Resident Evil Village (2021): PSVR 2 mode released nearly two years after launch. No public numbers available, although Capcom said shortly after release a “large majority” of PSVR 2 owners played.
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023): PSVR 2 mode released eight months after launch, attracting 244,000 confirmed VR players to date.

While it’s impossible to know whether Sony actively funded long-time partner studio Capcom to create those VR modes—and could possibly be refusing to do so with Capcom’s next RE title—it’s pretty clear Capcom isn’t making the same sort of bets on PSVR 2 that it once made on the original PSVR.

And it probably has a lot to do with Sony’s lack of content support after the launch of PSVR 2. The only major Sony-funded exclusives for PSVR 2 were Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023), Firewall Ultra (2023), and Gran Turismo 7, which includes a VR mode. Not much else.

Granted, the platform has managed to attract many of the same games playable on Quest and PC VR. That, and the once-difficult purchase proposition at its $550 launch price isn’t nearly as bad nowadays; it can be purchased for $400 or less when on sale. Not a bad deal if you own a PS5 already.

Still, I don’t expect to see anything resembling Sony-led push to promote PSVR 2 ever again, and the fact that the company’s closest allies aren’t either is nothing short of damning.

Personally, the final nail in the coffin was how Sony untethered PSVR 2 from its PS5 console ecosystem. An optional wired adapter now allows headset owners to play SteamVR games—a pretty clear sign that Sony is no longer interested in funding, supporting, or promoting PSVR 2 in any capacity.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • NL_VR

    ok we play a while after release a VR mod on PC instead then.

  • Peter vasseur

    Well I for one won’t be buying it if it doesn’t have vr. So go ahead and make a lame flat game horror game.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      Do you genuinely think Capcom cares, while they'll still sell millions of copies

      The VR fanboys can't see past their own nose

  • Dragon Marble

    Very bad news. I predicted this when Astro Bot didn't get VR support.

    I have never seen a platform owner like Sony who basically deliberately sabotage their products. Astro Bot sent a clear message to anyone thinking about getting in: It's not worth it. This holiday season, the finally dropped the price, but there's no marketing. I see Quest ads everywhere, and no PSVR2 ads. The only thing I saw was PSVR2 out of stock, or delayed for shipping. Seriously?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The Astro Bot debacle is at least partly based on misconception. Astro Bot didn't start as a PSVR 1 game, it started as a PS4 dualshock tutorial game, and the glider used in the VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission is even shaped like a dualshock controller, and moves with the controller. On PS4, the controller came with integrated IR LEDs that allow 6DoF tracking, which was used in the PSVR1 game.

      On PS5, Astro Bot was again used for the tutorial for the new dualsense controller, and this mini game proved to be extremely popular, giving Sony its first chance to have a widely beloved mascot similar to Nintendo's Mario. And while the PSVR 1 used somewhat hacked together input with the PS Move from PS3 and a 6DoF dualshock, the PSVR2 came with proper 6DoF PS Sense controllers and the PS5 Dualshock no longer used/usable in VR. So the peripheral that Astro Bot was teaching users to use, and which was the cause of Astro Bot's popularity far beyond VR, didn't even work anymore with PSVR2.

      Officially the PS5 Astro Bot game got no VR support because a number of puzzles depended on a fixed camera position and won't work with a VR HMD where the user can move around. But if they really wanted to, they could have come up with enough puzzles that work on both. They just weren't willing to risk their chance of getting their own Mario-equivalent for the about 3% of Playstation gamers that played in VR.

      And due to it mainly being known from the dualshock tutorials, the vast majority probably didn't even know that there was a VR game featuring Astro Bot in the first place. There have been many examples of Sony apparently intentionally sabotaging PSVR2, but not supporting Astro Bot most likely wasn't one of them. That was simply dollar bills and quickly grabbing a fortunate opportunity without much concern for what was clearly a niche market.

      • Dragon Marble

        OK, maybe not first-degree murder, but manslaughter nonetheless.

    • polysix

      Sorry, this is bad news yes.. but PSVR2 IS worth it already just for GT7 and RE VILLAGE alone, better than ANYTHING on quest.. anything.

      I've been in VR over 10 years (had quest 2 and pro and tons of PC HMDS) and nothing has felt as good as GT7 and VIllage on PSVR2. It's definitely worth the $300 they are asking, I paid more and never regretted it *(use it on my PC too)

      • Dragon Marble

        Oh, I forgot the PC adaptor, which is another stab to the PSVR platform, causing game sales to bleed to Steam.

      • Leisure Suit Barry

        I'm playing through GT7 in VR now, the single player 'campaign' is terrible

        Driveclub VR is a better game than GT7. GT7 is just start at the back of the grid and get to 1st place before race ends, there is no actual racing, it's a truly terrible single player game

        Driveclub VR, Dirt Rally and Wipeout on PSVR1 are all better racing games

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      I mean if Sony actually cared about PSVR2 then they wouldn't of priced it out of the market which meant it was always destined to be a sales flop

      Sony aren't going to care about a platform that has sold worse than PSVR1 and is roughly around 3M sold, while the PS5 is around 90M sold

  • VR5

    Disappointing, though not completely unexpected. At least the first person mode will be a good base for playing it in VR with RE Framework on PC.

  • polysix

    No VR no Sale. That simple. Capcom created this 'monster' they can't pull the plug on it once they've allowed thousands of RE fans to feel how great RE is in VR. I tried to go back to play some older ones flat and they felt utterly stupid and mind numbing vs Village on PSVR2. We have PC with VR mods, thankfully, but a proper mode with some VR tailoring is much better, same with Ace Combat 8… 2 games I will not be buying. It's 2025 ffs… all games like this should have VR modes by now.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      I don't think Capcom cares that you're not going to buy it

      They'll still sell millions of copies

    • Tyrant T-103

      I enjoyed VR but that's a wildly terrible take. Enjoy missing out on the innumerable fantastic non-VR games I guess.

      • Hussain X

        Maybe PSVR2 players not boycotting Astro Bot 2 sent out wrong message to Capcom. Why bother implementing VR if VR players will buy it flat anyway?

        • lordlad

          For every one VR player boycotting astrobot on PS5, they are probably another 50 buying it (especially after it won the goty at last year's tga) so I don't think team asobi was crying itself over it.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    Bravo Sony for pricing your headset out of the market thus making it DOA

    As I said 3 years ago, it will be a sales flop and it will just be another VR gen of indies, Quest ports and barely a handful of AAA games

  • Tyrant T-103

    Honestly I don't care since they have a habit of making the VR modes Playstation exclusive. IMO it's ridiculous to create platform exclusivity in a niche market like VR. That's one of the primary factors holding VR back.

  • skod

    It is really sad, as I cannot go back to playing RE flat ever again – or any other horror game for that matter. Let's hope a good PCVR mod. This time with snap turning please.