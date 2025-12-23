Capcom Has “No Plans” for a VR Mode in ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

Don’t get your hopes up for a VR adaptation of Resident Evil Requiem, the next survival horror from Capcom. The studio says it currently has “no plans” on the subject.

The News

As mentioned in a Q&A with the game’s producer Masato Kumazawa (Minimap, via Reddit), Resident Evil Requiem isn’t aiming to release on VR headsets like it has with earlier entries in the series.

“At this time, there are no plans to bring any parts of Resident Evil Requiem to VR platforms,” Kumazawa said. “However, the game can be played in a first-person perspective, allowing players to feel immersed in the experience. We also have not yet shown much of Leon’s gameplay yet, and we plan to share more details in the future.”

Resident Evil Requiem is expected to release on February 26th, 2026 across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows PCs.

My Take

Capcom’s successive Resident Evil VR modes seems to suggest a pattern. As PlayStation 5’s best-performing titles, all of which come with free VR modes, this is about the clearest picture we can get of the headset’s respective adoption rates, suggesting that VR player numbers on the platform have dropped significantly from PSVR 1 to PSVR 2:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017): original PSVR mode released concurrently with the game’s launch on PS4, attracting 1.25 million confirmed VR players. Never ported to PSVR 2.

Resident Evil Village (2021): PSVR 2 mode released nearly two years after launch. No public numbers available, although Capcom said shortly after release a “large majority” of PSVR 2 owners played.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023): PSVR 2 mode released eight months after launch, attracting 244,000 confirmed VR players to date.

While it’s impossible to know whether Sony actively funded long-time partner studio Capcom to create those VR modes—and could possibly be refusing to do so with Capcom’s next RE title—it’s pretty clear Capcom isn’t making the same sort of bets on PSVR 2 that it once made on the original PSVR.

And it probably has a lot to do with Sony’s lack of content support after the launch of PSVR 2. The only major Sony-funded exclusives for PSVR 2 were Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023), Firewall Ultra (2023), and Gran Turismo 7, which includes a VR mode. Not much else.

Granted, the platform has managed to attract many of the same games playable on Quest and PC VR. That, and the once-difficult purchase proposition at its $550 launch price isn’t nearly as bad nowadays; it can be purchased for $400 or less when on sale. Not a bad deal if you own a PS5 already.

Still, I don’t expect to see anything resembling Sony-led push to promote PSVR 2 ever again, and the fact that the company’s closest allies aren’t either is nothing short of damning.

Personally, the final nail in the coffin was how Sony untethered PSVR 2 from its PS5 console ecosystem. An optional wired adapter now allows headset owners to play SteamVR games—a pretty clear sign that Sony is no longer interested in funding, supporting, or promoting PSVR 2 in any capacity.