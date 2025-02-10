‘Civilization VII’ is Getting a Surprise VR Version for Quest 3 Soon

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming to PC and console on February 11th, but now developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games say a version of the game is also releasing on Quest this Spring.

The Quest exclusive game is said to be “a distinct version of the game made exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S,” letting you build your own civilization from a first-person perspective and tower above the map in both VR and MR modes.

Developed by PlaySide Studios and published by 2K, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR promises to bring both solo and online multiplayer matches, which supports up to three other Quest 3 and 3S players.

It’s also is slated to bring the series’ cast of world leaders to life, putting them face to face with the player as they react whenever you forge alliances or declare war.

There’s no definite release date yet, just the Spring 2025 launch window stated by 2K during the game’s unveiling at the Civ World Summit event this weekend.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.