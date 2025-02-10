‘Civilization VII’ is Getting a Surprise VR Version for Quest 3 Soon

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming to PC and console on February 11th, but now developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games say a version of the game is also releasing on Quest this Spring.

The Quest exclusive game is said to be “a distinct version of the game made exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S,” letting you build your own civilization from a first-person perspective and tower above the map in both VR and MR modes.

Developed by PlaySide Studios and published by 2K, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR promises to bring both solo and online multiplayer matches, which supports up to three other Quest 3 and 3S players.

It’s also is slated to bring the series’ cast of world leaders to life, putting them face to face with the player as they react whenever you forge alliances or declare war.

SEE ALSO
The First $100 You Should Spend on Meta Quest Games

There’s no definite release date yet, just the Spring 2025 launch window stated by 2K during the game’s unveiling at the Civ World Summit event this weekend.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.