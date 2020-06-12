IRIS VR, the studio behind TECHNOLUST (2016), today announced that its spiritual successor LOW-FI is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 sometime next year.

The game’s developer Blair Renaud says that future PS5 owners can pre-order by purchasing the game for PC, which gives you early access on SteamVR headsets and presumably a digital download code when the game launches on PS5. At the time of this writing the pre-released version costs $35 CAD (~$26).

A successful Kickstarter campaign late last year helped get LOW-FI off the ground, having garnered IRIS VR over $80,000 USD. At the time, it was pitched as a VR-native game intentionally built from the ground-up for PC VR headsets and “next-gen PSVR.”

And it’s certainly an ambitious undertaking, boasting a massive, non-linear open world, “hundreds” of crimes and stories to solve and explore, branching narratives, and dialogue from what the studio says will be “photo-realistic NPCs.”

While the game’s creator seems fairly certain of LOW-FI’s 2021 launch window, Sony hasn’t actually released word on when a next-gen followup to the PSVR is set to arrive.

We do however know that the current PSVR will be compatible with PS5 when the console launches holiday 2020, so upcoming VR releases for PS5 don’t necessarily indicate any implied time frame for a prospective PSVR 2.