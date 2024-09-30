Twisted Claymation VR Adventure ‘The Midnight Walk’ Coming to PSVR 2 & PC VR in Spring 2025, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

MoonHood, a studio founded by developers behind Lost in Random (2021) and Ghost Giant (2019), finally unveiled their long-teased VR project, The Midnight Walk.

MoonHood first announced last year it was collaborating with VR veteran Fast Travel Games as a publisher on a mysterious new title, showing off a number of dark and twisted clay objects that, through 3D scanning, would act as the basis for game assets.

Coming to PlayStation 5, PSVR 2, Steam and PC VR headsets, MoonHood describes The Midnight Walk as a “reverent dark fantasy first-person adventure game built entirely in clay.”

Image courtesy MoonHood

In the game, you play as ‘The Burnt One’, who ventures forth the dark, hand-crafted world with a lost lantern creature named Potboy. Use his flame to light your way as you journey down a twisted trail and survive by outsmarting horrific monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame.

SEE ALSO
'Metro Awakening' Interview Reveals New Screenshots, Game Details & Locomotion Options

The Midnight Walk is said to include five chapters which feature their own cast of odd characters—all of them animated in stop motion-style that harkens back to claymation-based films, like Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

The game is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets sometime in Spring 2025. You can wishlist now on the PlayStation Store and Steam, which also promises flatscreen support for PS5 and PC.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • NotMikeD

    This has been my most watched game trailer, probably ever. The music, visuals, and voice acting all combine into something really exceptional. It even caused me to discover the music of Joel Bille which I'm listening to extensively now.

    Really pumped for this one, I just wish we were getting it for this upcoming spooky season and that we didn't have quite so long to wait.

  • david vincent

    The last Tim Burton movie looks great !

  • Toni Stinson

    I cannot be MORE HYPED for this game!!!
    This is a dream come true. In an industry wich is filled with generic games, this feels like a little jewel is borning.