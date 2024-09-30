Twisted Claymation VR Adventure ‘The Midnight Walk’ Coming to PSVR 2 & PC VR in Spring 2025, Trailer Here

MoonHood, a studio founded by developers behind Lost in Random (2021) and Ghost Giant (2019), finally unveiled their long-teased VR project, The Midnight Walk.

MoonHood first announced last year it was collaborating with VR veteran Fast Travel Games as a publisher on a mysterious new title, showing off a number of dark and twisted clay objects that, through 3D scanning, would act as the basis for game assets.

Coming to PlayStation 5, PSVR 2, Steam and PC VR headsets, MoonHood describes The Midnight Walk as a “reverent dark fantasy first-person adventure game built entirely in clay.”

In the game, you play as ‘The Burnt One’, who ventures forth the dark, hand-crafted world with a lost lantern creature named Potboy. Use his flame to light your way as you journey down a twisted trail and survive by outsmarting horrific monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame.

The Midnight Walk is said to include five chapters which feature their own cast of odd characters—all of them animated in stop motion-style that harkens back to claymation-based films, like Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

The game is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets sometime in Spring 2025. You can wishlist now on the PlayStation Store and Steam, which also promises flatscreen support for PS5 and PC.