‘Demeo’ Studio Announces Official Dungeons & Dragons Version of Hit VR Tabletop Strategy Game

By
Scott Hayden
-
2

Resolution Games, the studio behind XR fantasy board game Demeo (2021), announced they’re releasing a Dungeons & Dragons game in the same vein, called DEMEO X DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: BATTLEMARKED.

Demeo was already pretty D&D-esque when it launched on VR headsets in 2021, but now Resolution Games, in partnership with D&D creator Wizards of the Coast, announced they’re bringing Demeo’s action roleplaying system to the upcoming title, which is slated to be chock-full of authentic D&D lore.

Like Demeo, Battlemarked isn’t going to be the full D&D experience in VR, but rather what the studios are calling a ‘dungeon master-less system’ that focuses on “social strategy rather than social roleplay, encouraging group tabletalk focused on tactics and decision-making.”

Image courtesy Resolution Games, Wizards of the Coast

Also like DemeoBattlemarked is slated to feature cross-platform support for up to four players across PC, console and XR headsets. Resolution Games hasn’t specified exact platforms just yet, although we’re speculating on the usual XR cohorts: Quest, SteamVR headsets, and PSVR 2.

It’s also coming with two story-based campaigns at launch with additional campaigns in different D&D settings planned as downloadable content in the future. Resolution Games also hasn’t specified when Battlemarked is coming, so we’ll be keeping our eyes glued to the game’s official website and YouTube channel in the meantime.

“With the launch of Demeo back in 2021, we began to grow an incredible relationship with the D&D player community,” said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO, Resolution Games. “Demeo and Demeo Battles quickly became a game night substitute for Dungeon Masters who wanted an out-of-campaign way to have fun with their groups, and for D&D players to introduce their friends and family to tabletop miniatures games. DEMEO X DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: BATTLEMARKED opens up that appeal even further by adapting the classes, actions, and lore of Dungeons & Dragons to this system for all new adventures and a whole new experience built from the ground up with D&D in mind.”

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • 石雨濛

    Demeo is a great game – really enjoy it – but I tend to think it is better in flat than in VR just due to the ergonomic – I do tilt the table so that I am not always having my head look down, but still not good for the neck. I always tend to have to zoom way in and then scroll around so it is just easier and more relaxing when playing flat. Great to have the choice.

    I think the combat system in Demeo is great though so glad to see a PVE game come out using it – it is a much faster system than other digital board games like Gloomhaven.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Snore, wake me up when they release a real VR version, where you actually are the character and walk around in the world, not just a digital version of their tabletop game.