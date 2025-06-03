‘Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons’ Reveals First Look at Gameplay, Coming to VR & Flatscreen in Late 2025

Resolution Games today showed off its first gameplay clip of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons-themed version of Demeo (2021), the hit VR-supported tabletop action RPG.

Initially announced in January, Resolution Games and Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast have finally showed off Demeo x DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Battlemarked in action, including a brief look at gameplay, environments and settings.

As we imagined, gameplay looks largely to be the same as Demeo, pitting up to four online players against monster-filled dungeons.

If you’ve never played Demeo before, here’s how it works: the tabletop action RPG is all about quick, turn-based battles set across various gridded dungeons, letting you move according to action points and engage in battles by rolling a single simplified die.

Battlemarked appears to feature the same game die too, which includes three faces: a single sword for a successful hit, double swords for a critical hit, and the skull for critical fails. Various action cards provide players with a rotating library of attacks, defenses, heals and buffs to play, each unique to your chosen character class.

And like Demeo, Battlemarked is said to launch with hybrid VR/flatscreen gameplay, supporting traditional monitors on Steam and PlayStation 5, and VR on Quest 3/S, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets.

Resolution Games additionally announced that Battlemarked is launching on those platforms in late 2025. The studio says more details are coming soon, which includes the game’s exact launch date, additional supported platforms, and the first details of the game’s planned second adventure, which will be included at launch.

Promising to bring over the tone and lore of the D&D universe, Resolution Games also says they’ve been working with story designer Matt Sernett as the project’s narrative lead, who previously worked as a designer of the D&D tabletop game in addition to working on numerous D&D video games over the years, including Baldur’s Gate (1998), Baldur’s Gate II (2000), and Icewind Dale (2000).

In the meantime, you can now wishlist Demeo x DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Battlemarked on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.