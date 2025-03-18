Learn How to Train Your Dragon in Pet Simulator ‘Eggy’, Coming to Quest 3 Next Month

Spunge Games, the studio behind VR action-shooter Dead Second (2022), announced a mixed reality pet simulator called Eggy, letting you take care of your very own pet dragon.

Coming to Quest 3/S on April 17th, Eggy opens a rift in your house, putting you between the Dragon Realm and your boring old dragon-less living room.

In Eggy, a glowing egg and an ancient Book of Lore appears—essentially a manual on how to train your dragon (no relation).

The book only has clues on how to care for your bouncy little dragon bud though, including recopies for elemental teas, and which magical spells you’ll use to nurture your dragon from hatchling to flight.

Spunge Games says in Eggy you’ll learn to feed, train, and bond with your dragon, with every choice affecting how your dragon grows and what skills it attains as they prepare for its inevitable return to the Dragon Realm.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Eggy over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S before it launches on April 17th.