Resolute Games launched a crowdfunding campaign late last month to kickstart a VRMMO called Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist. Now the campaign has officially crossed the $100,000 mark, and it’s not showing any signs of stopping.

Launched on June 24th, the Eldramoor campaign is hoping to revive some of the fun of recently shuttered VR MMO Orbus VR.

Founded by ex-Orbus players, Resolute Games celebrated some early success with the Kickstarter. Within just 1.5 hours of going live last month, the project had already crossed its “all or nothing” minimum funding goal of $25,000.

Admittedly, it was a pretty low goal to fund such an ambitious project, which promises multiple classes, quests, magical abilities, combat styles, guilds, dungeons, as well as crafting and cooking.

Before the campaign’s launch, Resolute Games founder and CEO Lynn M. Souza said Eldramoor was aiming for the “same initial goal as Zenith,” ostensibly hoping to snowball an easy early win into significantly more funding.

Since then, the studio has revealed a number of stretch goals, including a ‘Bonfire’ healing system, Earth and Air abilities, a new playable species, and guest access for player housing.

The studio now says that pet abilities are set to unlock at $125,000, noting that pets won’t just be cuddly pals, but will “help you on your adventures” thanks to their unique abilities.

Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist is slated to launch on Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets sometime in late 2026. Meanwhile, the campaign is set to officially end on July 24th, giving the studio a little over three more weeks to entice would-be backers. You can find more over the game’s Kickstarter here.