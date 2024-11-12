Ember Souls, the upcoming VR hack-and-slash inspired by Prince of Persia, is officially set to launch on Quest this month.

VirtualAge, the studio behind Gladius VR and Guardians Frontline, announced that Ember Souls is coming to Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S on November 21st. Pre-orders are now live on the Horizon Store, offering a 16% discount off the $25 launch price.

The game is also headed to SteamVR headsets at some point, although the studio hasn’t confirmed precisely when. Spanish language XR news site Real o Virtual reports we should expect it sometime in 2025 however.

In addition to some clear inspiration from Prince of Persia, VirtualAge says Ember Souls also patterned some of the action after Assassin’s Creed, putting you in the shoes of the (frightfully adept) last Immortal as you battle against the mysterious Shadow Sultan.

As a singe-player game, Ember Souls is said to feature intense sword fighting with over 20 different weapons against a host of enemies, which you’ll fight across five distinctly Persian locations, like opulent sultan’s baths and serene gardens.

While we’re still waiting for confirmation on the PC VR release, you can wishlist Ember Souls over on Steam to be notified when pre-orders drop.