Co-op VR Shooter ‘Exoshock’ Gets New Trailer Ahead of Fall Release on Quest & PC VR

Exoshock is an upcoming co-op shooter for up to four players, and it’s headed to Quest & PC VR this Fall. We’ve had our eyes on this one for some time now thanks to its intense looking firefights, gritty sci-fi aesthetic, and great sound design.

The new Exoshock trailer confirms a Fall 2025 release window for the game which promises to be an intense VR shooter for up to four players.

The game will launch on Meta Quest (supporting Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S) and Steam. We’re hopeful that it will include cross-platform multiplayer so friends across headsets can play together!