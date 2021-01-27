‘I Expect You to Die 2’ Coming to VR This Year, Trailer Here

Schell Games today announced that its breakout VR spy adventure game, I Expect You to Die (2016), is getting a sequel sometime this year.

The studio unveiled the game, called I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, without mention of specific target platforms for the espionage-themed escape game.

For now, the only store listing is on Steam, ostensibly for PC VR headsets. Considering its massive success on all VR platforms, we expect to see it on PSVR, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Rift as well. Notably, the original game generated millions in revenue on the Quest platform alone—strong incentive to get it in the hands of users with Facebook’s latest standalone headset, Quest 2.

Here’s how Schell Games describes the upcoming sequel:

I Expect You To Die 2 is the thrilling encore to the award-winning virtual reality franchise, I Expect You To Die. In this sequel, prepare for new missions, more villains, and more ways to… well, you know – die. The Agency is thrilled to see you’ve returned… and in one piece! Let’s keep it that way, shall we?