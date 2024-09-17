Hilarious Card Game ‘Exploding Kittens’ is Coming to Quest Next Month, Trailer Here

Casual card game Exploding Kittens is coming to VR for the first time next month, promising to bring all of the hilarity of the original game with more than a touch of added VR madness.

Launching October 3rd on Quest 2/3/Pro, Exploding Kittens VR lets you play with up to four other players online (or against bots) and strategically force your opponents to draw the dreaded Exploding Kitten and be the last person standing to win.

Originally created by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal webcomic, Elan Lee and Shane Small, the game initially did gang busters on Kickstarter in 2015, reeling in $8.78 million to bring it to life. Since then, the game has been adapted to flatscreen and even got its own animated show on Netflix.

While you’ll be able to do some standard social VR stuff, like customize your avatar, chat in a 15-person social hub, and play mini-games, Exploding Kittens VR is also offering up some neat VR-native ways to interact with cards as well as a ton of unique 3D animations for added flair.

At launch, the game is slated to arrive with three modes, including Classic and Blitz mode with up to five players, or head-to-head with another player in Duel mode.

Exploding Kittens VR launches on October 3rd and is available to pre-order now on the Horizon Store, which is priced at a 10% discount for $18/£13.50/€18.