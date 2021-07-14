Facebook’s growing grip over the VR space reached new heights last month as the company’s Oculus headsets exceeded 60% of the share of monthly-connected headsets used on Steam.

Facebook was already a major player in the VR market before the launch of Quest and Quest 2, but those headsets have significantly accelerated the company’s share of devices on the market—even on PC. Although Quest and Quest 2 are designed primarily as standalone headsets, both have the ability to act as PC VR headsets by connecting to a PC through a cable or wirelessly.

The hybrid PC VR capability has certainly not been overlooked by customers. Quest 2 became the most popular PC VR headset used on Steam just months after its release. It also quickly propelled Oculus headsets overall to more than 50% of the headsets used on Steam for the first time since the first generation of VR headsets hit the market.

Now just seven months later, Oculus headsets account for 60.18% of the share of VR headsets used on Steam, per the latest data from Valve; a growth of nearly 1% each month.

Zooming in to look only at Facebook’s headsets, we can see just how quickly Quest 2 blasted onto the scene. While it has crunched the original Rift and Rift S, it looked like the biggest bite came out of the original Quest, suggesting that a significant portion of those users traded up to the newer headset. When looking at Facebook headsets alone, Quest 2 makes up more than 50% of those used on Steam.

It’s not entirely surprising that Quest 2 broke onto the scene so quickly. At $300, it’s far and away the most affordable headset of its generation while offering extra value on top thanks to its standalone and PC VR capabilities. This is no doubt the result of heavy subsidy by Facebook, which is believed to sell the headset at a significant loss with the hopes of making up the difference through software revenue.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • oomph2

    All VR headset makers must learn from it.
    Quest is the right kind of h/w concept.
    No body wants to be tethered and a tether is very bad while playing in a high action game which require split second decision especially in MMO.
    But in next version I would prefer a lightweight glasses like headset connected to a powerbank in pockets and powerful enough to run Skyrim.

  • Ad

    “which is believed to sell the headset at a significant loss with the hopes of making up the difference through software revenue.”

    Facebook is not making the money back through software and they don’t intend to. They’re losing 3 dollars for every dollar they’ve taken in on FRL. That’s not a loss leader, it’s a loss loser. Zuck himself has said the App Store is irrelevant. They are losing heavily in the hopes of killing all competition in the VR space so it can be their personal launchpad into AR against Apple.

  • Ad

    The actual point of Link, beyond the fact that it let them drop the Rift S, was to make sure that PCVR cannot exist independently of the quest. And as they fund software and devs stop developing for PCVR or develop just ports, PC quest users will just use it standalone instead, with crossbuy to grease the wheels. It takes the value of something like Alyx being a system seller and makes it pointless.