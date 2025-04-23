Arcade Fighting Game ‘FINAL FURY’ Coming to Quest & PC VR Next Month from ‘Synth Riders’ Studio

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Kluge Interactive, the studio behind hit VR rhythm game Synth Riders (2019), announced its upcoming VR fighting game, FINAL FURY, is landing in early access on Quest and SteamVR headsets next month.

Coming to Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets on May 8th, Final Fury is an arcade-style fighting game that brings classic 1v1 action to VR with a unique gesture-based gameplay system.

Developed with input from nine-time EVO champion Justin Wong, the early access title offers a mix of hand gesture input and actual room-scale movement, letting you embody six fighters with unique moves and stages, with more promised to come post launch.

“​When the team at Kluge Interactive first approached me about FINAL FURY, I was intrigued by their vision of integrating classic fighting game mechanics into a first-person VR experience,” said Wong. “After playing and providing feedback on elements like dashes, grabs, and character play styles, I’m excited to see how players will engage with the game when it releases into Early Access.”

At early access launch, the game will include:

  • You are the Fighter! – Fully immersive VR combat with real punches, dodges, and blocks
  • Innovative VR Combat – Nostalgic fighter mechanics reimagined for physical gameplay
  • Expanding Roster Six fighters and counting, with unique powers, arenas, and styles
  • Arcade Mode Unlocks – Take on the AI to unlock a new fighter, stage, and cosmetics
  • Online Multiplayer – Cross-platform with rollback netcode for smooth, competitive play
  • Pulse-Pounding OST- Original soundtrack from Zardonic (SUPERHOT: MCD)

You can wishlist Final Fury over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and Steam for PC VR headsets, coming on May 8th and priced at $9.99.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.