‘Fitness Fables’ is a Heart-pumping Workout & Fantasy Action Mash-up, Coming to Quest This Month

Poland-based indie Immersion Games are getting ready to launch their next title later this month, which puts a fantasy gameplay twist on some tried and true VR fitness mechanics.

Called Fitness Fables, the game promises a host of features you’d expect to see in your bog standard fantasy game, including 80 levels, 16 boss fights, and bonus challenges galore, promising 24 hours of total gameplay.

The on-rails experience also puts a heavy emphasis on its 24 exercises, such as power squats, rope swings, sky presses, battle ropes, punching, rowing, and more.

As a new entrant in the VR fitness subgenre, it all sounds like a pretty attractive package for anyone who doesn’t gravitate towards rhythm-based games, such as Beat Saber (2018) or Synth Riders (2019), or guided workout games, like Supernatural (2020) or Les Mills Bodycombat (2022).

What’s more, Fitness Fables isn’t coming out of the blue either. The Poland-based indie has developed a rash of VR games in the past, including the well-received PvP combat game Divine Duel (2023), puzzle action game Extreme Escape (2022), and sports adventure game Disc Ninja (2021).

Fitness Fables is launching on Quest on January 30th. You can pre-order on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $12.