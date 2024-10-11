Magnopus, the veteran XR studio behind Mission: ISS (2017), launched Alo Moves XR, a new mixed reality fitness app for Quest that uses volumetric 3D captures to deliver classes from top fitness gurus in yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness.

Announced earlier this year, the Quest-exclusive Alo Moves XR app includes 32 classes out of the gate, and plans to add four to five new yoga and Pilates classes monthly, along with weekly meditation sessions.

As a subscription app similar to Supernatural (2020), Alo Moves XR features top instructors, including Ashley Galvin, Annie Landa, Bianca Wise, Kirat Randhawa, and Susy Markoe Schieffelin, who lead sessions across immersive destinations such as Spain, Norway, and Thailand.

Later this year, Magnopus says Alo Moves XR will also introduce new instructors and courses, including 20+ minute yoga sessions, quick toning and sculpting classes, Briohny Smyth’s and Josh Kramer’s yoga fundamentals, evening reset stretching, breathwork, and more.

“Users can interact with their 3D instructors, repositioning them and viewing every angle for a full 360-degree perspective, helping perfect form and movement techniques,” Magnopus says. “Within this unique immersive experience, mixed-reality allows for the seamless blending of the user’s physical environment, utilizing room mapping and object detection to create a safe and comfortable atmosphere. In mindfulness classes, serene, enveloping environments—Clouds, Water, and Abstract—offer an unparalleled escape, even in the midst of a busy day.”

Considering you’ll be down on the ground, Alo Moves XR also includes support for hand-tracking across all support devices, which includes Quest 2, 3, Pro and the upcoming Quest 3S.

Alo Moves XR is available for $69 per year or $10 per month, with a special bundle offer for $49 per year. Notably, Alo Moves XR is a separate subscription to the flatscreen Alo Moves app available across iOS devices, however those members can add XR for $20 annually.

Additionally, a seven-day free trial is available, with a one-month trial for those current Alo Moves members.