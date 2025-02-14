Steel Wool Studios announced the release date of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic earlier this week, coming to PS5 and PC on June 13th. While the game was previously shown on PSVR 2, the studio has now removed any mention of PSVR 2 support, which is raising some eyebrows.

Initially shown at PAX West 2024 in a playable PSVR 2 demo, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic was ostensibly set to be a VR and flatscreen hybrid offering from the XR studio.

Steel Wool Studios, which got an early $5 million boost from HTC in 2016, has developed a number of VR-native games since its 2012 founding, including Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (2023), FNAF: Help Wanted (2019) and its sequel FNAF: Help Wanted 2 (2024).

Now, after announcing the release date of FNAF’s next entry, the studio has removed mention of PSVR 2 support across all marketing material. This includes the FNAF: Secret of the Mimic PlayStation Store page, which web archives indicate was geared towards optional PSVR 2 support, but now isn’t.

The only recent mention of PSVR 2 support was through an official PlayStation post during the game’s release date announce on February 12th, which has since been deleted.

The studio hasn’t yet released comment on when/if PSVR 2 support is coming. There’s also the question of whether the PC versions, soon to be available on Epic Games Store and Steam, will also include optional VR support.

We’ve reached out to Steel Wool Studios, but haven’t received confirmation back. We’ll post an update once we know more, and whether this represents a delayed launch of the VR mode, or some other release strategy.

FNAF: Secret of the Mimic throws you into the abandoned workshop of Murray’s Costume Manor, where you unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor, Edwin Murray. The game’s description says the titular Mimic is a prototype endoskeleton, which can adapt to any costume and become any character, including “what you fear most.”

Armed with only your wits, a few gadgets, and a heavily redacted corporate briefing, you’ll attempt to retrieve Fazbear’s prized prototype technology while grappling with cryptic clues and a relentless shadow determined to dispatch all unwanted company.

Check out the trailer below: