Steam Reveals Most Played PC VR Games of 2025

Steam has unveiled its mega list of the most played PC VR games of 2025. And it looks to be another year of ‘old reliables’, as the top 50 only features a single game released that year.

Valve released its annual “best of” games list, again offering insight into what PC VR people are playing on Steam.

As in years past, the list is sectioned into platinum, gold, silver and bronze rankings, and games within those rankings are sorted randomly. Notably, Valve says rankings are calculated by measuring “unique players over the calendar year.”

Below you’ll see the top 50 games, with the only game actually released in 2025 being Stargazer’s early access dating sim VR Secretary: Ailey Edition (2025), which has a silver rating. Check out the list below:

Platinum

No Man’s Sky (2016)

Beat Saber (2019)

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (2016)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (2018)

Phasmophobia (2020)

Gorilla Tag (2023)

Blade & Sorcery (2024)

Ark: Survival Evolved (2017)

Vtol VR (2017)

VRChat (2017)

Half-Life: Alyx (2020)

Assetto Corsa (2014)

Gold

BONELAB (2022)

The Forest (2018)

Hard Bullet (2020)

Superhot VR (2017)

War Thunder (2013)

Pavlov (2024)

BONEWORKS (2019)

Google Earth VR (2016)

Euro Truck Simulator (2012)

Blood Trail (2019)

Rec Room (2021)

Half-Life 2: VR Mod (2022)

Silver

Automobilista 2 (2020)

DCS (2013)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (2019)

Arizona Sunshine II (2023)

Ghosts of Tabor (2023)

Bigscreen (2016)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020)

The Lab (2016)

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone (2024)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019)

Subnautica (2018)

Metro Awakening (2024)

Into the Radius 2 (2024)

Fallout 4 VR (2017)

Tactical Assault VR (2023)

Elite Dangerous (2015)

Into the Radius (2020)

Propagation VR (2020)

Job Simulator (2016)

VR Secretary: Ailey Edition (2025)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (2019)

Hitman World of Assassination (2022)

VTOL VR Mod Loader (2024)

Contractors (2018)

Arizona Sunshine Remake (2024)

BeamNG.drive (2015)

You can see the full list, including the 50 bronze titles, here.

My Take

The list may seem damning at first blush; many of the top titles around the 6–10+ year-old age range are still dominating years on. Still, if you look at the flatscreen version of the chart, it’s essentially the same story. Old (but gold) games persist while some new viral games break through.

What is disheartening though is there weren’t nearly as many of those breakthrough VR games this past year. Only the one, mentioned above.

Still, it’s a sufficiently wide smattering of genres. The big social VR apps are all there, as well as a lucky dip of some great single-player games too, such as Half-Life: Alyx, Skyrim VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Arizona Sunshine Remake and Arizona Sunshine II.

Mods and ports are also doing some heavy lifting as well, which really is one the best things about owning a VR-ready rig. Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, Assetto Corsa, Half-Life 2 VR Mod, and VTOL VR Mod Loader suggest that PC VR users are regularly engaging in big, moddable games that feature high replayability.

Maybe you still don’t believe me that PC VR isn’t fizzling out, but there is clear proof it’s actually growing, and not shrinking. Monthly connected headsets on Steam are going up year-over-year, in part thanks to Quest’s ability to play PC VR games in addition to native platform titles.

In the near future, I’d also like to see whether Valve’s forthcoming Steam Frame can move the needle in PC VR game adoption—maybe not to the degree that Steam Deck did with PC gaming—but it stands a fair chance of making some sort of difference.

As a standalone VR headset with the ability to download and play many Steam games natively, it may be aiming to hit the sweet spot for PC and PC VR gaming, so much so that it kicks off a hybrid VR headset hardware race—basically Valve’s only reason for putting out hardware in the first place. As always, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled on the monthly Steam hardware survey to see how Steam Frame stacks up to the current reigning champ: Quest 3.