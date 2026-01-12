Steam Reveals Most Played PC VR Games of 2025

Steam has unveiled its mega list of the most played PC VR games of 2025. And it looks to be another year of ‘old reliables’, as the top 50 only features a single game released that year.

Valve released its annual “best of” games list, again offering insight into what PC VR people are playing on Steam.

As in years past, the list is sectioned into platinum, gold, silver and bronze rankings, and games within those rankings are sorted randomly. Notably, Valve says rankings are calculated by measuring “unique players over the calendar year.”

Below you’ll see the top 50 games, with the only game actually released in 2025 being Stargazer’s early access dating sim VR Secretary: Ailey Edition (2025), which has a silver rating. Check out the list below:

Platinum

  • No Man’s Sky (2016)
  • Beat Saber (2019)
  • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (2016)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (2018)
  • Phasmophobia (2020)
  • Gorilla Tag (2023)
  • Blade & Sorcery (2024)
  • Ark: Survival Evolved (2017)
  • Vtol VR (2017)
  • VRChat (2017)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (2020)
  • Assetto Corsa (2014)

Gold

  • BONELAB (2022)
  • The Forest (2018)
  • Hard Bullet (2020)
  • Superhot VR (2017)
  • War Thunder (2013)
  • Pavlov (2024)
  • BONEWORKS (2019)
  • Google Earth VR (2016)
  • Euro Truck Simulator (2012)
  • Blood Trail (2019)
  • Rec Room (2021)
  • Half-Life 2: VR Mod (2022)

Silver

  • Automobilista 2 (2020)
  • DCS (2013)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (2019)
  • Arizona Sunshine II (2023)
  • Ghosts of Tabor (2023)
  • Bigscreen (2016)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020)
  • The Lab (2016)
  • Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone (2024)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019)
  • Subnautica (2018)
  • Metro Awakening (2024)
  • Into the Radius 2 (2024)
  • Fallout 4 VR (2017)
  • Tactical Assault VR (2023)
  • Elite Dangerous (2015)
  • Into the Radius (2020)
  • Propagation VR (2020)
  • Job Simulator (2016)
  • VR Secretary: Ailey Edition (2025)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (2019)
  • Hitman World of Assassination (2022)
  • VTOL VR Mod Loader (2024)
  • Contractors (2018)
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (2024)
  • BeamNG.drive (2015)

You can see the full list, including the 50 bronze titles, here.

My Take

The list may seem damning at first blush; many of the top titles around the 6–10+ year-old age range are still dominating years on. Still, if you look at the flatscreen version of the chart, it’s essentially the same story. Old (but gold) games persist while some new viral games break through.

What is disheartening though is there weren’t nearly as many of those breakthrough VR games this past year. Only the one, mentioned above.

Still, it’s a sufficiently wide smattering of genres. The big social VR apps are all there, as well as a lucky dip of some great single-player games too, such as Half-Life: Alyx, Skyrim VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Arizona Sunshine Remake and Arizona Sunshine II.

Mods and ports are also doing some heavy lifting as well, which really is one the best things about owning a VR-ready rig. Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, Assetto Corsa, Half-Life 2 VR Mod, and VTOL VR Mod Loader suggest that PC VR users are regularly engaging in big, moddable games that feature high replayability.

Maybe you still don’t believe me that PC VR isn’t fizzling out, but there is clear proof it’s actually growing, and not shrinking. Monthly connected headsets on Steam are going up year-over-year, in part thanks to Quest’s ability to play PC VR games in addition to native platform titles.

Photo by Road to VR

In the near future, I’d also like to see whether Valve’s forthcoming Steam Frame can move the needle in PC VR game adoption—maybe not to the degree that Steam Deck did with PC gaming—but it stands a fair chance of making some sort of difference.

As a standalone VR headset with the ability to download and play many Steam games natively, it may be aiming to hit the sweet spot for PC and PC VR gaming, so much so that it kicks off a hybrid VR headset hardware race—basically Valve’s only reason for putting out hardware in the first place. As always, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled on the monthly Steam hardware survey to see how Steam Frame stacks up to the current reigning champ: Quest 3.

  • NL_VR

    Dungeons of eternity was released 2025 on Steam and im happy to se that in the bronze section

  • Dragon Marble

    If you take a look at the Steam storefront you will understand why. People complain about Meta store and discoverability there, but the Steam VR storefront is just an afterthought for Valve — nothing more than a VR-only filter + popularity ranking.

    I never see Valve feature/promote any new game. I bought Dungeons of Eternity on release date, and I had to search for it.

    If they continue to operate the store like that, I wonder why they bother to make the Steam Frame.

    • silvaring

      You can have a great store but why would people use it if the hardware hasn't caught up yet?

      • mirak

        The hardware is good, it's the software that is lacking.

        Playing on a HTC Vive or a Quest 3 doesn't really change the pleasure of the game.

        It's not like standing doing nothing and just watching how great or bad are the pixels …

        • NL_VR

          i understand what you mean but in the HTC Vive and Quest 3 comparison.
          Yes the games are more enjoyable with a Quest 3 in the way its less friction to start. which is the biggest hurdle for VR

  • Herbert Werters

    Ark: Survival Evolved?

    The game hasn't had a properly functioning VR mode for a long time. It used to be possible to activate it for the Oculus Rift, but that no longer works well at all.

  • Baldrickk

    Seeing H3VR on here, and knowing that it's going to hit 1.0 this year and actually exit early access – will it get a Road to VR review then?
    I know you've not reviewed it before as it was an EA title.

    • NL_VR

      a verry good game, played it much. But it was a long time i played it last, maybe time to jump back

  • xyzs

    Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020/2024) not even in the list?
    Hum, makes me highly doubt about the reliability of it.

    • Dragon Marble

      MSFS 2024 is in the list — in the Bronze section. It had a very bad release. I am one of those still holding off playing.

      • xyzs

        I am one of the people who bought it day one, and indeed, for an entire year, the sim was an absolute mess.
        It's kind of ok since the last update, but still, it's far from perfect, and I HATE the menus, that are designed to work for consol users, making it unpractical for PC users…

        But I am still shocked it doesn't make it to the main list, despite being mediocre for a year, it's a quite famous software, and seeing jokes like VTOL VR more used is an insult to the title.

        • Dragon Marble

          VTOL VR is no joke. I logged close to 80 hours in that game. Don't judge a book by its cover. MSFS has a lot to learn from VTOL.

    • XRC

      Many high resolution SIM users don't go near steamVR because it's a horrible performance hog, when you are pushing PCVR to its limits you can't afford to waste compute

      For example you'll find plenty of Pimax and Varjo users play MSFS using OpenXR, who then don't feature in Steam survey or software charts..

  • It really feels like VR needs it's own content curation platform of some kind.
    There's just so much noise in this data it's pretty ridiculous. Like who let Bongo Cat in here?? xD

  • pixxelpusher

    Still a better list than what you see on Quest, which is mostly freeware slop these days.

  • Oxi

    I'm excited for the steam frame but I do think it'll be a better way to enjoy a shrinking pie (I'm counting quest apk ports, which I expect a lot of to steam, to not be something new to the medium)

  • Rayza

    And this shows why Steam Frame will be a total flop, there's no new (good) games to play on it. I'm sure the handful of enthusiasts on here will insist VR is great and everything is fine but the reality is it's been dying on a slow death for years, that list is pitiful. And now Meta are also cutting back on VR so things will only get worse. Maybe when there's a stand alone headset with good graphics things will change but i fear people will no longer care by then.

    • mirak

      Even if all newly released games supported VR, there is still a majority of people that wouldn't want to change their habits of playing sitting in a chair.

  • mirak

    Pavlov wasn't released in 2024

    • NL_VR

      Actually it was officially released in december 2024.
      it was in early access before that.

  • Raj

    LONN?