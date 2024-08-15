Fresh off of its announcement of joining the A16Z SPEEDRUN accelerator program, Flat2VR Studios has announced four existing flatscreen games that are getting official ports for all major VR headsets.

Flat2VR Studios exists to adapt existing flatscreen games for VR. Today the studio announced the first four titles that are in the works, all planned for release on Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR. Check out all the trailers below.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR

The original WRATH: Aeon of Ruin (2024) is a “hardcore FPS inspired by the icons of the ’90s, powered by the legendary Quake 1 Tech. Taking place in a realm left to rot, take up arms, unearth long-forgotten secrets and hunt down the Guardians of the Old World.” The game is rated “Mostly Positive” (77% favorable reviews) by Steam users.

The VR port will put players in direct control of their weapons. We’ll be interested to see if the studio builds out a manual reload system or sticks to simple button-based reloading animations. No release date has been announced yet.

Roboquest VR

The original Roboquest (2023) is a “is a fast FPS Roguelite in a scorched futureworld. You’re a rebooted Guardian, ready to kick some metal ass! Fight with your buddy or by yourself and annihilate hordes of deadly bots in ever-changing environments.” The game is rated “Overwhelmingly Positive” (95% favorable reviews) Steam by Steam users.

The original game includes full-featured co-op support for up to two players and we’re hoping that will carry into the Roboquest VR port from Flat2VR Studios. Maybe even with cross-play? Fingers crossed. Roboquest VR does not yet have a release date.

Flatout VR

The original Flatout (2004) is said to “deliver a thrilling combination of high-octane racing, smash-em-up demolition derby action, and death defying stunts propelling the driver through the windshield!” The game is rated “Very Positive” (92% favorable reviews) by Steam users.

The Flatout VR port will put players directly in the driver’s seat as they crash and smash their way around raceways. With the sudden stops of crashing, and the possibility of “propelling the driver through the windshield”, comfort design for the VR port will surely be a high priority. Flatout VR doesn’t have a release date yet.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened 

And last but not least, Trombone Champ, the meme-game of 2022 where even the very best players sound like amateurs. This is a rhythm game where messing up can be just as fun as hitting the perfect notes. The original game is rated “Overwhelmingly Positive” (98% favorable reviews) by Steam users.

The port, titled Trombone Champ: Unflattened, puts the trombone directly into players hands. With motion controls, VR offers a more authentic way to play the instrument by moving your hand the same way you’d move the slide on a real trombone. There’s no release date for Trombone Champ: Unflattened yet.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • ViRGiN

    lol

    • rabs

      Weird, I thought you'd be happy for once because they are also targeting Quest.

  • FullMetal3000

    Smh lame

    • ViRGiN

      like the entire church of flat2vr users

  • Gonzax

    Well, not the kind of stuff I was expecting, to be honest, but I can't complain given the fun I am having with all their mods.

  • VRDeveloper

    I think they are doing an amazing job, but I expected us to have a Half Life 1 remake in quest 2/3 or even Half life 2 in Quest 3 native, I confess that I was disappointed, but I recognize that they are talented and I wish them success.

    • ViRGiN

      i've been saying it for extremely long time – they will not secure anything actually desirable. i bet flatout doesn't even have immersive steering.

      • rabs

        A wheel with force feedback is quite immersive, hope it will be supported like in other racing games.

      • kakek

        Those are their first 4 games. And they are actually good fit for VR. I don't get why you insist on spitting in the pot ( dunno if the saying translate well. ).
        They even start with games that are likely to run well enough on mobile VR, so you should be happy. It's not PCVR exclusives.

        If those 4 work well enough, and the port is of decent quality, they might get access to bigger games in the future.
        They are indeed more likely to work with small studios, I doubt AAA editors will ever give a shit. But it could still be a source of new games.

    • lordlad

      U gotta ask valve for those and i reckon valve doesn't really games for anything other than steam nowadays

      • ViRGiN

        Because they are essentially walled garden.

  • shadow9d9

    Seems like pretty uninspired choices and nothing new.

    • VR5

      nothing new

      Were you expecting in progress ports of unreleased games?

      I'm not personally interested in Trombone Champ but it seems a great fit for VR and Raicuparta's mod did resonate well on social media. It clearly is a highlight.

      The other games all seem great choices for people without access to mods. And even for those, the official ports should have more native controls and polish.

      What is funny that many of these are coming first to Playstation in VR, without flat versions…

  • Nevets

    How disappointing. I thought a company like this would be gunning for the absolute classics. I haven't heard of any of these. More shoot'emups but with the added distinction of being both old and obscure. Sheesh.

    • ViRGiN

      That was fully predictable.

    • kakek

      My dude, they have to prove themselves with small indie titltes before they can hope to get access to bigger titles.