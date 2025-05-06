Impact Reality, parent company of Flat2VR Studios, has opened a new publishing wing dedicated exclusively to bringing VR natives to market.

Impact Reality announced in March 2024 it was forming Flat2VR Studios, a team led by VR modders dedicated to adapting flatscreen games to VR.

Now, with Impact Inked, Impact Reality says its new publishing label will be dedicated to immersive games built from the ground up for VR, something the company says will allow it to support XR developers in “new ways, providing funding, feedback, publishing, marketing, and more.”

“Not every great VR title begins as a flat game, and not every project fits within the core mission of Flat2VR Studios,” the company says. “With Impact Inked, we’re carving out a home for a different kind of project—original VR-first games that push boundaries and explore new ideas, while still benefiting from the full strength of our publishing and marketing support.”

According to Impact Inked’s webpage, the publisher is currently slated to release at least four titles.

The first is Bolverk Games’ upcoming early access VR survival adventure Surviving Mars: Pioneer, which is being co-published by Paradox Interactive when it lands on Quest and SteamVR headsets on May 8th.

