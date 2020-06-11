In a time of conscientious social distancing, virtual reality has made large-format gatherings a possibility, albeit remotely. From live VR concerts in Wave coming from some of the biggest names in music, to HTC’s annual developer conference taking place in Engage, social VR is picking up the slack where video chatting platforms simply don’t cut it. In that spirit, this year’s fourth annual VR Awards, one of the industry’s longest-running award shows, is being hosted entirely in virtual reality via social VR platform VRChat.

Show organizers The Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR) has partnered with VRChat to bring VR headset and desktop PC users the award ceremony on October 27th, making for a real ‘Inception moment’ if there ever was one.

Like every year since its inaugural award ceremony in 2017, the VR Awards is slated to bring together the industry’s most talented to celebrate achievements across a variety of fields, including VR hardware, games, experiences, film, education, and out-of-home entertainment.

“Our primary goal for this VR Awards was to create the most impressive VR event experience to date. We are proud to be joined on this journey by our industry partners as well as talented creators and VR fans from across the world” said Daniel Colaianni, Chief Executive of AIXR.

To make the special night a success, the AIXR is also searching out Unity developers to help with worldbuilding, avatar creation, 3D animation and modelling. Developer applications to help are now open.