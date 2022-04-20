Co-op ‘Ghostbusters VR’ Game Revealed from Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Developer nDreams

By
Ben Lang
-
9

Today at the very end of the Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta announced an upcoming Ghostbusters VR game in development by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality & nDreams, built for four-player co-op.

Can’t say we saw that one coming. At the end of the Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly appeared to introduce the world premiere of Ghostbusters VR, an upcoming Quest 2 game built around four player co-op.

Developed by veteran VR studio nDreams and set in San Francisco, CA, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality says players can expect to “solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.”

nDreams is well known in the VR space as the studio behind titles like Phantom: Covert Ops and Fracked. The studio also just raised a hefty $35 million investment to further expand its VR development and publishing operations.

“With SPVR, we’ve found the perfect teammates to help bring a boundary-pushing multiplayer game to virtual reality,” says Tomas Gillo, Chief Development Officer, nDreams. “In addition, our close collaboration with the creators of the Ghostbusters franchise at Ghost Corps, combined with our extensive experience creating rich, tactile and immersive VR will blow gamers and Ghostbusters fans away.”

SEE ALSO
Quest 'Invite Links' Are the Easiest Way to Invite Friends to VR, But Few Seem to Know They Exist

Ghostbusters VR is said to be a working title for the time being, and while no specific release date has been announced, Meta said that everything shown at the Quest Gaming Showcase is expected to launch in the next 12 months, presumably including Ghostbusters VR.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sean Lumly

    Sony pictures is the Xbox of film. They have a big hit once in a while, but generally their titles are of middling acclaim, and they struggle to recreate quality after it’s been achieved.

    Were this influenced by Playstation Studios, I would be excited. Who knows, it may turn out to be good. We’ll have to wait and see..

  • CIR

    Good IP, good dev team but potentially gimped by mobile hardware :P

    • Marsha K. Han

      A few months ago , I was let go from my job in the company where I’ve contributed many hours and dedication. I wanted to have an established and stable source for earning. I’m not in the business of things such as “get wealthy immediately” which later turned out to be advertising and marketing strategies where you must first find interested customers sign up to then sell the product to your family and others for the purpose of ensuring that they’ll become as part of your company. The benefits of working online are numerous like the fact that I’m always staying at the home of my children and can spend a lot of time at home and go for a getaway with the family. Today, I earn between 14999-23999 dollars every month via online-based jobs. This is the most profitable method to start.
      >>>> http://­s­u­r­l­.­l­i­/buuui

      • religionBullshit

        What is the deal with those annoying scammers? They are always here. Does Road to VR, get paid to allow them here?

        • Ragbone

          They are so stupid, i have gave them my bank card details so many times yet they keep asking for them.

    • kool

      It’ll show up on psvr2 and pc eventually.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Shame the previous Ghostbusters VR experiences aren’t available on Steam anymore to play, would have loved to be able to play them.

    • Tommy

      They are still available on PSVR

  • Ragbone

    Bustin’ makes me feel good.