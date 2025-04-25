‘GHOST TOWN’, The Follow-up to a Top-rated VR Puzzler, Launches on Quest—Coming Soon to PC VR & PSVR 2

By
Ben Lang
-
1

GHOST TOWN is the latest VR game to launch from Fireproof Games, a studio whose previous title, The Room: A Dark Matter, is one of the best and most rated VR puzzle games to date.

Ghost Town is now available on Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets, and is planned to launch on PC VR and PSVR 2 later this year. The game is a departure from the studio’s long-running The Room series, but continues its focus on puzzle and narrative gameplay.

Although the game is based on a foundation of the supernatural, the studio stops short of calling it a ‘horror’ game. Rather, it emphasizes suspense and mystery as the backdrop to its puzzles.

The studio says Ghost Town has been in development for nearly four years, and represents a “significant step up for Fireproof Games in every way,” including a cast of fully motion captured characters.

The game is already receiving high praise for its visual fidelity, even on Quest headsets, with a setting that takes players to 1980s london.

While there’s no specific released date for Ghost Town on PC VR and PSVR 2 just yet, the game is available now on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S priced at $30.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Andrew Jakobs

    It sure looks great.