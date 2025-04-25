‘GHOST TOWN’, The Follow-up to a Top-rated VR Puzzler, Launches on Quest—Coming Soon to PC VR & PSVR 2

GHOST TOWN is the latest VR game to launch from Fireproof Games, a studio whose previous title, The Room: A Dark Matter, is one of the best and most rated VR puzzle games to date.

Ghost Town is now available on Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets, and is planned to launch on PC VR and PSVR 2 later this year. The game is a departure from the studio’s long-running The Room series, but continues its focus on puzzle and narrative gameplay.

Although the game is based on a foundation of the supernatural, the studio stops short of calling it a ‘horror’ game. Rather, it emphasizes suspense and mystery as the backdrop to its puzzles.

The studio says Ghost Town has been in development for nearly four years, and represents a “significant step up for Fireproof Games in every way,” including a cast of fully motion captured characters.

The game is already receiving high praise for its visual fidelity, even on Quest headsets, with a setting that takes players to 1980s london.

While there’s no specific released date for Ghost Town on PC VR and PSVR 2 just yet, the game is available now on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S priced at $30.