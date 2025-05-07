Ahead of launch on PSVR 2 today, Beyond Frames Entertainment and Combat Waffle Studios announced that the multiplayer VR extraction shooter Ghosts of Tabor (2024) has officially sold over one million units, garnering it $30 million in revenue.

In addition to launching on SteamVR and Pico headsets, Ghosts of Tabor has been one of the top-selling Quest games of all time for good reason since its 2023 early access launch.

Inspired by Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov (2017), the full-featured extraction shooter offers up PVP and PVE action across a massive island, letting you squad up or tough it out alone as you scavenge gear, guns, attachments, ammo, medical, food and water, and craft ammo and upgrade weapons.

Although it was previously delayed multiple times, Ghosts of Tabor is now available on PSVR 2, which also includes cross-play support.

“We’ve previously revealed that average session times on Meta Quest have typically matched pace with headset battery life, but in truth, we see many players putting more than 100 lifetime hours into Ghosts of Tabor,” said Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames Entertainment. “It’s a testament to Combat Waffle’s player-first approach – and I can’t wait to see how much time is spent by players untethered from battery restraints on PS VR2.”

You can find Ghosts of Tabor over on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, priced at $25 for the base game.

There are also a number of bundles on offer too, such as the Starter Pack Bundle for $38, which includes the base game and Nuclear Night Edition, and the Independence Starter Pack Bundle for $50, which includes the base game, Nuclear Night Edition, all paid DLC, and in-game Liberty Bell arm patch.