Ghosts of Tabor (2024) has been available on Quest and PC VR headsets since 2023, arguably becoming the premier extraction shooter in VR to date. While we initially expected the PSVR 2 version to arrive shortly after its early access release on Quest and Steam, after multiple delays developer Combat Waffle Studios says it’s finally heading to PSVR 2 on May 7th.

Ghosts of Tabor is one of Quest’s best-selling games of all time for good reason. It combines immersive VR shooting with the sort of extraction-based action that’s made Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov (2017) so popular on PC.

As a full-featured extraction shooter in its own right, Ghosts of Tabor boasts both PVP and PVE action across a massive island. You can squad up or go it alone as you scavenge for a wide variety of gear, guns, attachments, ammo, medical, food and water, and craft ammo and upgrade weapons.

While Ghosts of Tabor was first expected to arrive on PSVR 2 in 2023 following its early access release on Quest and SteamVR headsets, Combat Waffle announced in August 2023 it would be delaying the popular VR extraction shooter until 2024.

Then, in early 2024, the studio maintained the game was coming to PSVR 2 “in the coming months” and would release that year. In late 2024 though, Combat Waffle announced it would be delayed until 2025.

The long wait is over though, as the Ghosts of Tabor is now coming to PSVR 2 on May 7th. Notably, like the PC VR and Quest versions, Combat Waffle says the PSVR 2 version does indeed include cross-play by default, which can be toggled in the game’s settings. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store here.