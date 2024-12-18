OpenXR is an open standard made to improve compatibility between XR software and XR headsets. Google—one of the biggest tech companies in the world—is adopting the standard right out of the gate, joining other major firms like Meta and Microsoft. Other players (like ByteDance recently) also support the standard, cementing it as not just an open standard, but an industry standard. And while the vast majority of major XR companies now support OpenXR, a major holdout remains.

Initially announced in 2017, OpenXR is an open standard that makes it easier for developers to build XR applications that can run on a wide range of XR headsets with little to no modifications. While major players in the space like Meta, Microsoft, Valve, HTC, and plenty more all support OpenXR, the industry’s big holdout is—can you guess? Apple.

Apple is somewhat notorious for rejecting industry standards and forging its own path; sometimes the company sticks to its own proprietary formats and other times ends up adopting the industry standard in the end.

Vision Pro not only doesn’t support OpenXR, but it doesn’t have built-in support for motion-tracked controllers (which most existing XR content requires). If Vision Pro supported OpenXR, it would be significantly less work for developers to bring their XR apps to the headset (though the lack of controllers still poses a major hurdle).

As ever, Apple is the odd one out.

Meanwhile, Google wasted no time confirming its newly announced Android XR platform will support OpenXR, making it easier for developers to port content that was built XR apps for headsets like Quest.

Google says Android XR is already compatible with OpenXR 1.1, and the company has built out some of its own ‘vendor extensions’ which are new capabilities that extend what OpenXR can do on specific devices. Vendor extensions sometimes go on to become part of future versions of OpenXR.

SEE ALSO
Pimax Changes Payment Structure to Make Flagships More Affordable, But Less Refundable

Last month Pico (ByteDance’s XR division) also announced that its runtime is now compliant with the OpenXR 1.1 standard on Pico 4 Ultra, with plans to bring support to Pico 4 and Neo 3 by mid-2025.

Pico also has its own ideas about where the standard should go in the future. The company recently presented a framework for standardizing the way that XR applications can run simultaneously so users can run multiple XR applications in a shared space. Pico says it’s advocating for this approach to the OpenXR working group, and industry body which guides the evolution of the standard.

With the addition of support from both Google and Pico, OpenXR has truly achieved industry standard status, even if the odds of Apple ever adopting it remain slim.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • saji8k

    Apple will never support OpenXR, its just not the way they operate their business. Thankfully game engines like Unreal and Unity create their own compatibility layers to allow OpenXR software to be recompiled to work on visionOS. I expect Godot to add such a layer in the future.

    It should be noted that these recompiled apps won't run in the shared space alongside other apps in visionOS, they will only work in the fully immersive space. But that is the price you'll have to pay for cross-platform software.

    If you want to make a shared space app for visionOS you really should be writing it using Apple's RealityKit engine directly. Unity's PolySpatial system is really just an extra layer over that, which adds extra overhead, doesn't let you use all of Unity's engine capabilities and costs $2040 a year. RealityKit is free. Unreal Engine is also free up to $1M in annual revenue.

  • xyzs

    Apple are really a pedantic pain in the ass company.

    Let them be the only one outside OpenXR, with the 5 headsets they sold in total, I am sure that’s going to help them having many immersive apps for their empty platform…..

  • Jeff

    It's my opinion that VR / tech journalists are not nearly hard enough on Apple for their backwards approach to XR, especially with their initial release of the Vision Pro.

    The complete rejection of everything established, anti-VR, no support for any standards or even controllers (which they appear to now be passively admitting they were dead wrong about since they're collaborating with Sony for PSVR2 controller support now).

    I say this as an Apple user partly in the ecosystem. But they should have never entered the XR space at this time if they didn't want to play ball, and we should be shouting down their stances that hurt the industry.