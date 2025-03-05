‘TREKS’ Brings Immersive Walking Tours of Iconic Destinations to Omni One VR Treadmill

Virtuix announced it’s releasing an immersive tourism app for its Omni One VR treadmill system that lets you walk through some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

Coming to the company’s Omni One all-in-one system on March 6th, TREKS matches immersive video up with physical walking, bringing you to locations like the Grand Canyon, New York’s Central Park, or the ancient halls of Riyadh’s Fort Masmak.

Set to arrive from the company’s first-party studio, Virtuix Studios, Treks will be available exclusively on the Omni One Game Store, prices at $30.

When it arrives, the app’s initial release is slated to include four main locations:

Grand Canyon – Walk the trails and gaze over the majestic cliffs of this natural wonder.

– Walk the trails and gaze over the majestic cliffs of this natural wonder. Niagara Falls – Experience the power of the falls from both the American and Canadian sides.

– Experience the power of the falls from both the American and Canadian sides. New York City ​– Tour famous landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

​– Tour famous landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Saudi Arabia – Step into the rich history of Fort Masmak and the stunning architecture of Al Rajhi Mosque.

Virtuix Studios says it plans to release additional locations in the coming months as DLC content, which is said to include new landmarks, historical sites, and natural wonders. Additionally, the company claims that one hour of walking in Treks burns about 500 calories.

“With TREKS, you’re not just watching these destinations—you’re moving through them,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “It’s a great way to stay active while exploring some of the world’s most iconic places. Fitness and adventure go hand in hand, and TREKS brings that to life in a whole new way.”

The Omni One system, which is priced at $3,495, includes the titular VR treadmill, as well as a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset, which supports both native apps via its internal chipset, or tethered to a VR-ready PC both wired or wirelessly.

This follows an announcement last month that Omni One now supports over 55 titles, with notable additions including Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and Into The Radius.

Omni One’s all-in-one system also compatible with SteamVR games, owing to its Omni Connect PC Driver, which lets you to create custom bindings and adjusting settings to tune games not specifically designed for immersive walking.