Google Earth VR was an early and enchanting app for the first generation of modern PC VR headsets, but unfortunately it never made the leap to the standalone era. Now a new app, FLY, brings the magic of exploring Google Earth in VR to Quest and Vision Pro.

Now available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Vision ProFly aims to bring the magic of exploring Google Earth in 3D in a fully immersive way. Beyond just being able to explore the globe to your heart’s content, Fly aims for a more immersive feel than its spiritual predecessor. While the original Google Earth VR essentially had you floating around as a disembodied camera, Fly is thematically built around the idea that players are piloting a drone that can take them anywhere.

Fly is our idea of a personal flight simulator that lets you travel on ground, above cities, and across countries to explore places you’ve never seen. Our focus has been on a seamless experience with intuitive comfortable controls, smooth loading, and detailed rendering of Google Earth Tiles,” says Eric Malafeew, CTO and Co-Founder of VirZOOM, the studio behind the app.

Image courtesy VirZOOM

The studio says that Fly uses Google Earth’s 3D Map Tiles, offering a massive Earth-sized space for players to explore, including full 3D geometry in many major cities. The project was purportedly started in collaboration with Google, but was put on hold for years.

“Originally created in collaboration with Google for a PC VR release in 2018, we had to shelve it after they paused Google Earth API development,” says VirZOOM Co-Founder and CEO Eric Janszen. “So when we saw them announce the Google Earth Tiles API this past year we were excited to complete the product. This new version takes what we created in 2018 and benefits from our years of knowledge in VR development since then. This version of Fly is everything we had hoped for in PC VR, but available on standalone headsets.”

Image courtesy VirZOOM

While the app is available on Quest headsets—and gets a boost in quality on Quest 3—the developer says the added headroom on Vision Pro means it can deliver the optimal experience.

“The 3D Earth tiles, which Google provides, have the same maximum quality on both Quest 3 and Vision Pro. But the Vision Pro version is rendered at 2.5x the max resolution of Quest 3, and we draw tile details out to 2.5x greater distance, with none of the performance hits you get from maxing out the Quality option on Quest 3,” says Robert Collins, COO of VirZOOM. “This means the tiles, UI and overall experience in the game look significantly better on Vision Pro and provide a smoother experience as the user moves through the world.”

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • ViRGiN

    And it doesn't require your own API key?
    Downloading 3D tiles isn't exactly free for third parties.

  • MasterElwood

    So why not make a PCVR version with EVEN BETTER quality?

    • Nevets

      Something to do with user base, I suspect.

    • RedcoatTrooper

      Look I love my PCVR and its truly capable of amazing experiences but lets all be realistic, most developer stats show PCVR as less than 10% of the VR market, of that 10% of users 35% of users pirated the game!.

      It just doesn't make sense.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    One of the benefits of the original Google Earth VR app was that it was actually provided by Google who also provided the required data from one of their data centers for free. The Google "Arial View Earth Tiles API" VirZOOM uses connects to a pay-per-use Google data service providing 2D, 3D and StreetView tiles, of which the 2D/3D map then is constructed.

    Google Arial View data use starts at USD 16 per 1000 tiles, with larger volumes getting cheaper. This effectively means the software creates significant extra cost whenever it is used, so it would be interesting to hear about their business model.

    Currently the Fly app sells at a fixed price, and they probably calculated with some average use of tiles per user covered by the purchase price. That may work out if people only occasionally use the app, but to e.g. integrate a flight simulator that people will use for lots of hours, they'd either need a subscription model or have users use/pay for their own Google API keys. MSFS gets away with this because Microsoft has their own mapping service, so they don't have to pay someone for each map tile shown.

  • Stephen Bard

    Far better than Fly is EarthQuest and Wooord on Quest. Full 3D flight and hi-res Street View.

    • Ryan Brancel

      Fly vs Earthquest, I was just wondering which is better? Have you used both and compared?

      • stephen bard

        Fly has only a handful of destinations, whereas with EarthQuest you can go anywhere on the planet. Earthquest has so many features, including Chat GPT AI, and you keep discovering more features the more tutorials you read an the more you experiment with it. Wooorld also lets you go anywhere, has a fascinating different UI that works great once you understand how to use it.

        • Eric Janszen

          For FLY we have focused on ensuring the experience of immersive flight is front and foremost. You can teleport anywhere in the world but we have focused on the pure joy of flying around the world, anywhere. With fun and comfortable controls and an easy to user experience. We are also working on adding street view, bookmarks, and other features and should have more soon. FLY is available on both the Quest and the Apple Vision Pro.

    • Nevets

      Woorld is confusing and the interface needs a lot of work. But I support its evolution since we need to keep these sorts of apps alive, especially now that the Wander devs have ghosted their users.

  • Nevets

    Fly vs Earthquest. WHICH ONE WINS? Which has better tile quality or is the quality identical? There are answers to these questions, and I could even find out those answers myself, but I would rather read them here.

    • namekuseijin

      "assets", "textures" and "lights" are all scans by google maps, so probably all the same…

      behavior is calls to google API… pick an app and stick with it. I have Earthquest

      • Nevets

        pick an app and stick with it

        That's like saying that all restaurants in Chinatown get ingredients from the same supplier, so pick one and stick with it.

        "calls to google API" just is how the app is designed and programmed. Not a trivial consideration.

        That said, while I know nothing of the Fly devs, I know the Earthquest dev is a 15 year old from Romania. I like stories of people starting out with ambitions that belie their years, so I agree he should be supported.

        But supported regardless of how the competition evolves? That's not how marketplaces work.

      • Hatori Hanzo

        does earth quest download as it goes, can you pre-download data?

  • Foreign Devil

    So for PC VR Microsoft Flight simulator is giong to have the best and most detailed VR maps still right?