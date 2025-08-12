‘Green Hell VR’ Studio Announces New VR Exclusive Survival Game ‘TRACKED: Shoot to Survive’

The studio behind the VR ports Green Hell VR and Bulletstorm VR is going all-in on a new original VR action-survival game, TRACKED: Shoot to Survive.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive is planned for launch this Fall on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Here’s how the studio is pitching the game:

TRACKED: Shoot to Survive aims to deliver one of the most intense VR experiences in the

action-adventure genre – combining immersive systems with a thrilling storyline. Your survival depends entirely on your actions as you make your way through the harsh Canadian tundra. Make full use of gesture-based mechanics as your life depends on it. With wild animals and dangerous enemies out there, waiting to get you – try out different firearms and deal with manual reloading, or go deadly and silent with compound bows. Want a better view of the area? Then climb – use your surroundings to find a way up and get a new perspective on the world – just don’t look down! Explore freely and find your own path, but be careful – there’s a lot more waiting out there than just the woods.

While the studio’s initial releases of Green Hell VR and Bulletstorm VR didn’t get rave reviews, the developer brought major improvements to each over time, including adding full co-op support to Green Hell VR. Now that it’s building a new VR game from the ground-up we’ll be very interested to see what the studio is capable of.