Meta announced in 2021 its was working with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Quest. While a recent comment made by the company over the weekend sparked renewed hope the iconic open world game was still in development, Meta was quick to delete the comment with no further explanation, which isn’t exactly confidence inspiring.

In the comment section of a recent YouTube video for Racket Club (2023), Meta responded to user ‘internetpebble4731’ asking if there was a release date for GTA: San Andreas or whether the project had been officially cancelled.

What seemed like a longshot actually garnered a response from Meta itself, stating “we don’t have a release date yet, but we’re working on it!”

We reached out to Meta while the comment was still live, and have yet to receive confirmation back whether they’re indeed “working on it” or it’s been officially cancelled. In the meantime, the company has deleted the comment, which feels more than just a bit like being ghosted.

Granted, Meta’s response seems fairly boilerplate as far as a social media management goes. A vote of confidence though, even a fairly miniscule one like a YouTube comment, wouldn’t need to be deleted if it were actually true.

At the time of its announcement in 2021, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed Rockstar Games has been working with the company “for years” to bring the game to VR, which was supposed to target Quest 2.

“This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

The last we heard about was at Connect 2023 when Meta told Road to VR it didn’t have “any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas.”

So, is it cancelled, or is Meta just playing it tight-lipped? As bad as it looks, there’s really no telling for now. The company’s Connect 2024 developer conference may be the next logical opportunity for any sort of update, which takes place September 25th-26th.