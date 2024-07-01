Meta announced in 2021 its was working with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Quest. While a recent comment made by the company over the weekend sparked renewed hope the iconic open world game was still in development, Meta was quick to delete the comment with no further explanation, which isn’t exactly confidence inspiring.

In the comment section of a recent YouTube video for Racket Club (2023), Meta responded to user ‘internetpebble4731’ asking if there was a release date for GTA: San Andreas or whether the project had been officially cancelled.

What seemed like a longshot actually garnered a response from Meta itself, stating “we don’t have a release date yet, but we’re working on it!”

We reached out to Meta while the comment was still live, and have yet to receive confirmation back whether they’re indeed “working on it” or it’s been officially cancelled. In the meantime, the company has deleted the comment, which feels more than just a bit like being ghosted.

Granted, Meta’s response seems fairly boilerplate as far as a social media management goes. A vote of confidence though, even a fairly miniscule one like a YouTube comment, wouldn’t need to be deleted if it were actually true.

At the time of its announcement in 2021, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed Rockstar Games has been working with the company “for years” to bring the game to VR, which was supposed to target Quest 2.

“This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

The last we heard about was at Connect 2023 when Meta told Road to VR it didn’t have “any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas.”

So, is it cancelled, or is Meta just playing it tight-lipped? As bad as it looks, there’s really no telling for now. The company’s Connect 2024 developer conference may be the next logical opportunity for any sort of update, which takes place September 25th-26th.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • gothicvillas

    I think it was a hardware issue.. just need to wait on some huge advancements in mobile VR tech.

    • MasterElwood

      Nah. I've played this like 10 years ago on Android. Power and ram are not the problem.

      • Seanm57

        You played it on Android at what frame rate and what resolution? It’s not so simple to say because it ran at 720p 20fps on phone hardware that it can run at 4k 90fps on Quest 2 hardware.

  • Nothing to see here

    Do tell!

  • John G

    I have nearly purchased GTA5 a few times as there are VR ports out there (or were) but following all the malarkey about it, decided to never purchase a game from Rockstar.

    I'm focusing on Fallout and Skyrim right now, at least Bethesda was a little helpful. Not a lot though.

  • ViRGiN

    What a bullshit article.
    This isn't Meta statement. This is just random Meta employee expressing the most neutral statement.
    You could ask if there are ever plans to update Half-Life Alyx to suport left handed players, and they would say pretty much the same.

    Or you could ask valve directly if they are working on VR, and they would make the same vaguely obsolete statement, which they actually did on occassion of Steam Deck release with Norm from Tested.

  • another juan

    deleting the comment seems too deliberated. a lowkey official cancellation announcement seems inevitable now.

  • Nevets

    The comment of a junior employee is unlikely to reflect reality. Given the need for long-term secrecy, first-line social media responders will have been exposed to the same amount of information as the average live chat handler – in other words, everything already released to the public, and absolutely no more.

    That said, given the elapsed time, there are certainly inferences that can be pondered from the company's deletion of the comment. It would make sense to definitively confirm that the game is no longer in development if it is no longer in development. But which inference is correct remains, of course, a matter of debate.

  • same.. got lspdfr and using spacemonkey to get Telemetry on my H6.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Guess it all comes down to that it's still coming and they need more time as the game might have been pushed to Quest 3.

    Or, it's canceled and they are waiting it out until gamers stop caring if it does get canceled.

    Hopefully, they didn't use this as a dangling carrot to get more headset sales by lying. Like Microsoft in that they said Scale Bound was coming to then cancel it after the Christmas season. Or, VR was coming to Xbox and that Xbox One was so powerful and capable to play VR. Then, canceled console VR.

    We'll just have to wait and see.