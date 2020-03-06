Valve is working on a ‘Single Controller Mode’ among its accessibility options for Half-Life: Alyx so that players who can only operate one controller can complete the game in its entirety.

In an effort to ensure as many people as possible can play Half-Life: Alyx, Valve is working on a handful of accessibility options. One, which is not often seen in VR, is a ‘Single Controller Mode’ which will adapt the game to be played by anyone who can only operate one controller.

YouTube channel Valve News Network spotted the option in the Half-Life: Alyx Accessibility menu which was shown briefly during footage of the game which was released earlier this week.

Other Half-Life: Alyx accessibility options spotted in the menu include a height adjustment, a crouch-toggle option (so that players don’t have to physically crouch), a stand-toggle option (so seated players can reach standing height), and a light sensitivity option, which Valve News Network expects will adjust the game’s visuals to accommodate those with epilepsy.

Valve has also confirmed that Half-Life: Alyx will have subtitles and interface translations for 10 different languages: English, French, German, Spanish-Spain, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish-Latin America, and Traditional Chinese. The studio says it’s considering dubbing the game in languages other than English.