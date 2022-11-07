‘Hello Neighbor’ VR Game Coming to All Major Headsets in Early 2023, Trailer Here

Last week, tinyBuild Games and Steel Wool Studios announced it was bringing a new VR take on viral indie hit Hello Neighbor to PSVR and PSVR 2 next year. Now the studios say they’re also bringing the game to Quest and Rift in early 2023 too.

If you haven’t played before, Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game all about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. The neighbor’s AI learns from your every move, so when you find a nice window to habitually climb through, you’ll probably find a bear trap there next go-around.

In franchise’s first VR game, you take on the role of six neighborhood heroes as they “confront their fears to free their friend, who is held captive in a bizarre basement prison,” the studios say.

“You’ll need to learn and master each of their unique abilities to solve puzzles, uncover mysteries, and make it out of the neighbor’s house in one piece, all while trying to avoid capture by the creepy Neighbor himself! Just the thought of it sends our heartbeats racing!”

Here’s how tinyBuild and Steel Wool describe the action:

Multiple playable characters: Switch between characters to outsmart the AI. Each unique character has their own key items and skills. Switch between the perspectives of the Rescue Squad team members at will, solving puzzles and avoiding the Neighbor as you attempt to reach the creepy basement!

Switch between characters to outsmart the AI. Each unique character has their own key items and skills. Switch between the perspectives of the Rescue Squad team members at will, solving puzzles and avoiding the Neighbor as you attempt to reach the creepy basement! Environmental puzzles require creative solutions: You will have to increasingly use your wits to find alternate solutions to a dynamic range of puzzles and challenging environmental obstacles. Many puzzles that may seem unsolvable at first glance require you to use the perspectives of multiple characters in conjunction to overcome them.

You will have to increasingly use your wits to find alternate solutions to a dynamic range of puzzles and challenging environmental obstacles. Many puzzles that may seem unsolvable at first glance require you to use the perspectives of multiple characters in conjunction to overcome them. Non-linear exploration: Use your own approach to infiltrate Mr. Peterson’s house by alternating perspectives, combining character’s skills to dynamically solve puzzles, uncover hidden mysteries, and reveal new pathways through your environment.

Use your own approach to infiltrate Mr. Peterson’s house by alternating perspectives, combining character’s skills to dynamically solve puzzles, uncover hidden mysteries, and reveal new pathways through your environment. Confront your fears: Experience nightmarish dream sequences and learn more about the secrets of the Hello Neighbor universe!

It’s not clear whether Hello Neighbor VR is simultaneously launching on SteamVR, Quest 2, and PSVR 2, however the game’s Steam page says it’s releasing on February 22nd, 2023. That’s when PSVR 2 is set to launch too.

To create the game, Hello Neighbor developers tinyBuild is working with VR developers Steel Wool Studios, which is best known for the breakout-hit Five Nights at Freddy’s and the VR adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted.