Expansion of Cozy Puzzle Adventure ‘Hidden Memories’ Comes to Quest & PC VR in August

Indie studio The Voxel Agents announced a VR expansion of their hit puzzle adventure Hidden Memories (2018) is coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets in August.

Called Hidden Memories The Gardens Between, the upcoming VR game is said to be “an expansive reimagining” of the original, which launched on PC, console and mobile platforms in 2018.

The VR-exclusive sequel takes place two decades after the original story, offering up 40 new puzzles scattered across the game’s narrative, which follows childhood friends Frendt and Arina as they relive seminal moments in their friendship.

As for puzzles, in Hidden Memories The Gardens Between players can paint, build, and play through a world of tactile puzzles as you uncover “forgotten moments” in the expanded edition.

It also offers up what seems to be a good slice of VR-native interactions, including things like “assembling toys, digging for dinosaur bones, and crafting friendship bracelets,” the studio says in a Meta blogpost, noting that the game’s interactive diary plays a central role as “their shared record of adventures, secrets, and discoveries.”

Here’s how The Voxel Agents describes the action:

Maneuver Frendt and Arina as the duo trek through dreamscapes, manipulating objects and time itself to solve puzzles reflecting their shared past. Throughout each level, experience the emotional journey through Arina’s perspective via the pages of her diary. Witness her evolving artistry, revealing her cherished moments with Frendt, and her personal growth from the rollercoaster of adolescence.

Hidden Memories The Gardens Between is set to launch on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and Steam for PC VR headsets on August 7th.