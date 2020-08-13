IO Interactive is bringing PSVR support to Hitman III, the upcoming addition to the stealth action franchise. While there’s still precious little information about the game’s VR implementation, a short clip of VR gameplay has revealed a few choice nuggets to go on.

Eurogamer’s Ian Higton received a short clip from IO Interactive where we see Agent 47 nonchalantly pushing a lantern, letting it swing back and forth. It’s a small gesture, but it actually tells us a bit about what to expect.

I just received a coded message from THE Agent 47, and it said, "We see you, Agent 32." This video was attached and it not only confirms motion controls in @Hitman 3 VR in visual form, but also OMG look at all the world detail in that one shot! So incredibly pumped for this now! pic.twitter.com/l2K10E0v0X — Ian Higton (@IanHigton) August 12, 2020

This not only tells us that motion controllers are very likely supported—the game’s announce trailer could have well included only scripted animations—but it also confirms the game will include a multitude of interactive, physics-based objects to play around with. Also, it seems like dynamic lighting will also be a thing, which will definitely help increase the game’s overall immersion factor.

Another small insight from the clip: the constant background flurry of particle effects. Some developers use particles in VR to better ground players and keep them comfortable as they move around in the first-person. Considering there will be plenty of opportunity to traverse the series’ signature massive, multi-layered levels, it’s likely IO Interactive is making sure to ratchet down on VR comfort modes to keep PSVR users happy.

Although we still haven’t seen VR modes for any of the other ‘World of Assassination’ games, that little clip gives us a lot of hope that we’ll be getting the ‘full fat’ version of the entire trilogy for PSVR players when it lands on PS4 and PS5 in January 2021.