‘Star Wars: Vader Immortal’ PSVR Release Date Set for August 25th

Star Wars: Vader Immortal, a well regarded narrative action game first released as an Oculus exclusive, was earlier this year announced for PSVR. Now the Star Wars: Vader Immortal PSVR release date is confirmed for August 25th.

Originally released as three individual ‘episodes’ on Oculus headsets, it was surprising, considering the ‘Oculus exclusive’ status, when we learned earlier this year that the complete trilogy would be coming to PSVR under title Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. And yet here we are, less than a month before PSVR players will get to step into one of the best narrative VR games yet.

Vader Immortal’s release date on PSVR was confirmed today for August 25th.

Developed by ILMxLAB, the immersive storytelling division of LucasFilm, Vader Immortal is one of the best examples to date of weaving strong storytelling into VR gameplay. Here’s how the studio describes each of the game’s three episodes, and links to our reviews if you’re curious.

In Episode I, you’ll meet new characters including your droid co-pilot Z0-E3, wield a lightsaber, and traverse Vader’s fortress to find out what he’s searching for.

[Our review] In Episode II, with the fearsome Sith Lord as your guide, you’ll battle terrifying creatures and uncover ancient secrets beneath the planet’s surface and learn to master the Force.

[Our review] In Episode III, with the fate of Mustafar in your hands, you will need to take everything you’ve learned along the way to face off in a final confrontation.

The game’s price has not yet been announced, but each episode was original released for $10, so we’d guess the complete package will be priced at $30.