Black Friday always marks the best deal of the season for VR headsets, and this year is no different. Here’s the best HTC Vive Black Friday deals for 2024.

VIVE Focus Vision

The best HTC Vive Focus Vision Black Friday sale we’ve seen so far is $1,000 from Amazon. This deal includes the headset, controllers, Vive Wired Streaming Kit (normally $150 alone), three bundle games (XRWorkout, Capsule Critters, and TheBlue), and your choice between one of two additional game packs:

PC VR Wild Pack (PC VR games): Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2, Bootstrap Island, and Breachers.

Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2, Bootstrap Island, and Breachers. MR Fun Pack (standalone games): Puzzling Places, Rezzil Player, Toy Trains, Yuki, and Figmin XR.

Vive Focus Vision is normally $1,000, but this Black Friday deal uniquely includes the Vive Wired Streaming Kit (for streaming PC VR games from a gaming PC), and your choice between the two game bundles, which include some solid picks.

Note: Most of the value in this deal is coming from the inclusion of the free Vive Wired Streaming Kit (normally $150). This allows the headset to plug into a gaming PC to play PC VR games. If you don’t plan to use this headset for PC VR gaming, then that doesn’t add any value for you (unless you plan to resell the Streaming Kit). The included game choices are a nice bonus but not the crux of this sale.

VIVE XR Elite

The best HTC Vive XR Elite Black Friday sale we’ve seen so far is $800 from Amazon. This deal includes the ‘Deluxe Pack’ with four extra accessories: an improved facepad, a mixed reality facepad (to give you open peripheral vision), a deluxe strap (for a more comfortable fit), and temple clips to more securely attach the headset’s battery pack for intense gaming.

Vive XR Elite with the Deluxe Pack normally costs $900, so this Black Friday deal is getting you a $100 discount.

VIVE Pro 2

The best HTC Vive Pro 2 Black Friday sale we’ve seen so far is $800 from Amazon for the ‘Full Kit’ (which includes the headset, controllers, and tracking beacons). The ‘Full Kit’ is usually priced around $1,100, so this is a $300 discount.

If you’re looking for the headset itself (if you already have controllers and tracking beacons), the best deal we’ve seen so far is $500 from Amazon. The headset itself is normally priced between $660 and $700, so this is a $160–$200 discount.

VIVE Trackers & Base Stations

The best HTC Vive Ultimate Tracker Black Friday sale we’ve seen so far is $500 direct from HTC. This deal includes a set of TrackStraps to attach the trackers to your body (normally $50 alone).

As for the Vive Tracker 3.0 (which uses SteamVR Tracking Base Stations), the best Black Friday deal we’ve seen is $100 from Amazon. This tracker is usually price at $130, so this is a $30 savings.

If you’re looking to add or replace a SteamVR Base Station to your PC VR setup, the best Black Friday sale we’ve seen is $150 from Amazon. These are normally priced between $170 and $200, so you’re saving $30–$50.