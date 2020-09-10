A newly posted Geekbench score may point to what HTC has up their sleeves next for Vive Focus, the company’s class of standalone VR headsets.

As first spotted by TechGenyz, a variant of HTC Vive Focus using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset appeared on Geekbench yesterday, which is reportedly based on Android 10.

Here’s some of the main bits revealed in that Geekbench score:

System Information Operating System Android 10 Model HTC Vive Focus(XR2) Motherboard kona Processor Information Name ARM Qualcomm Topology 1 Processor, 8 Cores Identifier ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3341 revision 0 Base Frequency 1.80 GHz Memory Information Size 5.50 GB Type Single-Core Score 924 Multi-Core Score 3416

Qualcomm has already given us a good idea of the kind of specs and features we could expect to see from VR headsets based on XR2, which is powered by the Snapdragon 865. Headsets incorporating XR2 can technically support displays up to 3K × 3K per eye @ 90Hz, integrated 5G connectivity, support for seven simultaneous camera feeds, and significantly more processing power across the board compared to Snapdragon 835.

It was only last year HTC unveiled Vive Focus Plus for enterprise users, the company’s second 6DOF standalone headset sporting a Snapdragon 835 (also the processor used in Oculus Quest). As opposed to the original Vive Focus released in 2018, the ‘Plus’ variant featured integrated hardware support for two ultrasonically-tracked 6DOF controllers, updated ergonomics, and new Fresnel lenses.

There’s nothing else to go on for now, however supposing the XR2 variant is genuine, it remains to be seen whether HTC will actually submerse itself completely into the consumer space, as the company previously straddled the prosumer-enterprise segment in the West whilst offering Vive Focus as a full-consumer product in China.

As Facebook integrates Oculus ever deeper into the mothership with the revelation that the company has put a two-year countdown timer on merging Oculus and Facebook logins, HTC will no doubt find itself in a unique position to appeal to enthusiasts looking for a solution not tied to the monolithic social network. There’s also no word on what Facebook has planned for Oculus Quest 2 of course, which is theorized to make its debut at Facebook Connect next week, but you can bet many disaffected VR enthusiasts will be hoping for a true contender.